Mickey Joseph says new offensive staff will get Huskers 'over the hump'

LINCOLN — The city that shaped Mickey Joseph’s football future has changed since he last saw it.

Joseph, Nebraska’s new receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator, told "Sports Nightly" on Monday that Lincoln feels bigger now than it did when he played football for the Huskers from 1988 to 1991. The stadium is bigger, too — “I’m still getting lost,” Joseph said — and the sense of urgency has never been higher.

Joseph returned to his college town last week as part of Scott Frost’s overhauled offensive staff. Frost shuffled his staff after four losing seasons, but Joseph believes that the Huskers are trending in the right direction. And Joseph said he and NU's other new staffers, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, have arrived to help Frost “get over the hump.”

“I truly believe that we’re going to get this thing on the right track,” Joseph said. “We’re going to get back to the days that (the fans) deserve to have.”

» Joseph has been impressed with Whipple, who Joseph said is respected in pro and college football circles.