Mickey Joseph says new offensive staff will get Huskers 'over the hump'

LINCOLN — The city that shaped Mickey Joseph’s football future has changed since he last saw it.
Joseph, Nebraska’s new receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator, told "Sports Nightly" on Monday that Lincoln feels bigger now than it did when he played football for the Huskers from 1988 to 1991. The stadium is bigger, too — “I’m still getting lost,” Joseph said — and the sense of urgency has never been higher.
Joseph returned to his college town last week as part of Scott Frost’s overhauled offensive staff. Frost shuffled his staff after four losing seasons, but Joseph believes that the Huskers are trending in the right direction. And Joseph said he and NU's other new staffers, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, have arrived to help Frost “get over the hump.”
“I truly believe that we’re going to get this thing on the right track,” Joseph said. “We’re going to get back to the days that (the fans) deserve to have.”
» Joseph has been impressed with Whipple, who Joseph said is respected in pro and college football circles.
Whipple processes information quickly. He’s aggressive — he showed Joseph a clip of him calling a deep pass play for a touchdown on fourth-and-1 last season — and his résumé runs long enough that the veteran coach won’t be caught off guard.
“He has a foundation in this profession,” Joseph said. “He’s in it for maybe 40-plus years. So there’s nothing that he hasn’t seen, that’s gonna make him panic.”
» Joseph met with Nebraska’s current receivers on his first day in Lincoln. He said the Huskers are “good kids” who will play “the right way.” From blocking to study habits, “everything’s a big problem, and that’s the way we got to treat it,” Joseph said.
Nebraska’s offense ranked second among Big Ten teams in total yardage, Joseph said, which indicates that the receivers are making plays. But they didn’t make enough to swing any of Nebraska’s nine one-score losses in 2021, and Joseph wants his position group to be a difference maker.
“We want to be the engine that makes the car move. We want to be the guys that make plays out there.”
» In one week of recruiting for the Huskers, Joseph has learned that Nebraska’s block “N” still carries weight.
Recruits know about Nebraska, Joseph said. They understand what he accomplished as a Husker. And Joseph believes that on-field success will only increase the Huskers’ recruiting footprint.
“You flip to a winning season, get on the plus side, it starts building back up,” he said.
» Nebraska wasn’t Joseph’s first choice out of high school.
Deciding between Nebraska and Oklahoma, Joseph leaned toward the Sooners because he liked Barry Switzer’s “outgoing” personality.
But his mother preferred Tom Osborne, whom Joseph described as “more laid back” than Switzer. So as Joseph said Monday, “she made me see the light.”
“She made it clear where I was going,” he said. “She said, ‘You’re going to (play for) Coach Osborne. You’re not going to Oklahoma.’ ”