Mickey Joseph talks Trey Palmer, the culture in Nebraska's running back room and more

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph saw Trey Palmer up close when the two were together at LSU. And NU's receivers coach has seen Palmer up close again now that the two are together in Lincoln.

And what Joseph has seen from the former five-star recruit could give Husker fans hope that the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder might be the man to lead NU's wide receiver room into the future.

"He's a totally different kid than I had at LSU," Joseph said Wednesday on the Huskers Radio Network. "I think he's playing with more confidence. I think he understands the grind that I expect out of the group.

"I think he understands that every day he's got to come and fight."

Palmer can trace that to his time in Baton Rouge where, despite being a top-20 prospect, he found himself on the depth chart behind the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath, all of whom were NFL draft picks in 2020 or 2021.

"People say, 'Well, Mickey, why didn't he play?'" Joseph said. "I'm like, 'Well, you know what, he played behind two first-rounders.'"

But Palmer's time has come, Joseph said, in part because he's gotten settled in Lincoln.

"He's happy. And that's the difference I see with him is that he's a happy camper right now," Joseph said. "Even my wife said, 'He's a different kid.' And we're happy to have him."

Joseph is also happy to have multiple players he brought in since being hired in January as he tries to stabilize a position that has had as much turnover as any on the team during coach Scott Frost's tenure.

Joseph's acumen as a recruiter has quickly shaken things up in a room that needed it, the coach said.

"You had the culture in that room — I thought that it could a use a boost, first, with some talent — getting some kids out of the portal, and some really talented high school kids," Joseph said.

Joseph wants competition, to the degree that he said he likes to keep 10 to 11 "really good" players in the room.

"Because that motivates itself," Joseph said. "Nobody can take a day off. Take a day off, somebody else is going to get it done."

Joseph estimated Nebraska has nine to 11 receivers it is comfortable playing right now as things continue to get sorted out on an offensive unit that will feature a new quarterback, multiple new running backs and new coaches.

Also from his radio appearance:

» Marcus Washington is "kind of the bully," Joseph said. It was a compliment for the Texas transfer, with Joseph saying the 6-2, 190-pounder will "set the tone" in practice and games.

Joseph was familiar with Washington after recruiting him in high school and said his "grit" will get him on the field, either on offense or special teams.

Washington reminds Joseph of Racey McMatch, a sixth-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans who plays special teams.

"He's going to play special teams, but he's going to bring attitude to the room," Joseph said.

» Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, the third transfer, brings a veteran presence and is starting to get up to speed after an injury slowed him in spring, Joseph said.