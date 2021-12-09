Mickey Joseph's message to Husker receivers: 'You're going to earn it'

Joseph said “we had dudes” at LSU.

"We had a Heisman-winning quarterback (Joe Burrow). We had a Biletnikoff-winning receiver (Ja’Marr Chase). We had a first-round running back (Clyde Edwards-Helaire). We had another first-round receiver (Justin Jefferson). We had a second-round receiver (Terrace Marshall). … So recruiting is a big thing.”

Joseph works hard to build connections with recruits and their families.

“I stress to them that everybody is gonna have buildings, everybody is gonna have stadiums. It’s about the people in the building. It’s about the secretary. It’s about the video guy. It’s about the nutritionist. It’s about the strength coach. It’s the people in the building that make the football team go. I try to open up their eyes to that.”

In more than 20 years of coaching, Joseph has learned to evolve and modify his methods.