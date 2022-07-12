Mike Dawson excited about 'cobra' aggression of Nash Hutmacher

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson watched Nash Hutmacher messing around after practice with edge rusher Garrett Nelson, when Hutmacher, a national champion prep wrestler, got in a grappler’s stance and took a shot at Nelson’s legs.

“Nash went right at Garrett and it looked like a cobra coming out of its stance and going to strike a tiger,” Dawson said on Husker Sports Radio Tuesday night. “That’s what we need to take, and turn that over, and get that as part of your ‘get off’ on the football field. I think that kind of clicked with him.”

When Hutmacher, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound sophomore nose tackle, plays like that, Dawson said on “Sports Nightly”, he’s hard to block.

Dawson will be looking for more from Hutmacher and a glut of younger defensive linemen this season, especially to help returning starter Ty Robinson and transfers Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew hold down the fort. Multiple key contributors, including Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Casey Rogers, moved on after last season.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Wynn a reserve on a national title-winning defensive line at Alabama, has already been a help this summer as a leader, Dawson said.

“He’s got a great head on his shoulders,” Dawson said. “He wants the knowledge. He wants to know what his position is doing, what the guy next to him is doing, what the guy behind him is doing, how he fits into the scheme. And then, obviously, he’s a physically gifted, big athlete. All those things put together, we’re going to be looking for a lot out of him this fall.”

NU may expect the same out of defensive tackle Devin Drew, but he’s yet to arrive at NU, and Dawson did not talk about the Texas Tech transfer.

Robinson, entering his third year as a starter, “is going to have a great season for us,” Dawson said.

“I think he knows that and he’s ready for a big challenge,” Dawson said of the 6-6, 310-pounder. “He’s doing a good job in the weight room. His body’s continuing to mature and put that muscle mass on and he’s getting bigger and stronger…we’re looking for a lot of big things out of Ty this year.”

Two-and-a-half years in Nebraska’s strength and conditioning program has Hutmacher “busting through the roof,” Dawson said. But it’s one thing to perform well in the bench press, squat and clean, and another to translate those three distinct disciplines to one fluid movement just after the snap of the ball.

“When you’re playing football, you’re doing all three of them,” Dawson said. “Can you take all three of those, put them together at the same time? We started to see some flashes of Nash doing that at the end of spring ball.”

More notes from Dawson:

» Sophomore Mosai Newsom, who has already graduated, needs to have a good training camp, and “continues to work harder and harder.” Newsom is learning how to “take on blocks” and play through one offensive lineman instead of “trying to do too much and take on two guys at once.”

“He’s got some great upside athletically,” Dawson said of the 6-5, 285-pounder. “He’s really got some quick twitch, and I think he’s starting to figure it out a little bit.”

» Redshirt freshmen Jailen Weaver and Ru’Quan Buckley “were used to be the big fish in a small pond.” Now, they play against fish just as big as they are.

“They’re guys who have continued to grow,” Dawson said. “They can’t get frustrated with the process.”

» Walk-on Colton Feist will log meaningful snaps in 2022 so long as he stays healthy. Dawson called Feist “a neat guy” who has grown in strength and ability over several years in the program.