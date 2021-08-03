Mike Dawson, 'Pulp Fiction' and (pretty please with sugar on top) improving Nebraska's pass rush

“Guys want the truth,” Dawson said. “They want to be as good as they can be. And in this day and age, having hard conversations that are truthful are not easy. It’s a lot easier to text somebody or send them an email where you don’t have to look them in the eye. But if they know that you know the game, and you’re telling them something that is going to help them be a better football player, they’re going to listen to you.”

Dawson's NFL experience — with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and New York Giants (2019) — helps remind his players he knows his stuff.

Nelson, whose big-grin-bigger-mullet personality has been toned down under Dawson’s watch, appreciates the approach.

“He never lets me slack," Nelson said. "He expects everything perfect — ‘Why are you doing this? I told you to do this.' Those little details every single day, nitpick, nitpick, nitpick, until I get it perfect every time going through practice, doing it correctly. He’s from the Northeast. He has a big personality. He’s one of the funniest dudes I know, makes us laugh. But when it’s time to get down to business, he’s serious, he means (it), and he’s real with ya.”

Payne said Dawson reminds him of his father.