Mike Dawson, 'Pulp Fiction' and (pretty please with sugar on top) improving Nebraska's pass rush

LINCOLN — Winston Wolf stood in a kitchen wearing a black-tie suit. Mike Dawson stands at a little table, explaining how Nebraska’s outside linebackers can develop a better pass rush.
They talk fast and think fast. And when Dawson needs his guys to correct mistakes quickly, he references the Harvey Keitel character from “Pulp Fiction” who was called in to help dispose of a dead body. On Monday, Dawson quoted the Wolf almost directly.
“If I’m curt with you, it’s because time is of the essence,” Dawson said. “Same thing here. Sometimes (when) it’s a fast, hard conversation, it’s because we’ve got to hurry up and get this right. We’re playing a game in three weeks here.”
So pretty please with sugar on top, get to the stinkin’ quarterback.
Dawson's players — led by JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne — are tasked with being the most versatile defenders on the team, guys who can bludgeon a pulling blocker and blow up a trap play or run hoof-for-hoof with a fleet tight end. And in a 3-4 defense that tends to employ giant, space-eating defensive linemen, the outside ‘backers become the edge rushers who wreck a quarterback’s pleasant pocket.
That's where Nebraska could stand to improve. The top quartet combined for 4.5 sacks in 2020. Domann, who had zero, can almost be excused because he was often covering receivers and tight ends on pass-rushing downs. The other three are on the field to harass the QB. The more often they do, the less often defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has to deploy five, six or even seven pass rushers to create pressure.
At Big Ten media days, coach Scott Frost got a point-blank question: Are his pass rushers good enough?
“You always want better at every position, but don’t lead with that,” Frost said. “Mike Dawson’s done an unbelievable job with those guys. We got way more consistent play out of our defensive ends and outside linebackers than we had the first two years. That group’s improvement has been apparent. … I think those guys are geared up to surprise people.”
Both Payne and Nelson said Monday they have pass-rush technique at the top of their lists. Payne, who moved from defensive line, said he’s learned to watch the offensive tackle less and the snap of the ball more. He also appreciates the “gadgets” Nelson and Tannor show in practice that help him learn. Nothing is a substitute for effort though.
“That’s how big people get sacks — high motor,” Payne said.
Dawson believes that, and preaches it.
“The guys we all idolize who are tremendous athletes or actors or in show business, whatever they’re really good at, they had some talent," Dawson said, "but they don’t become elite at it, or really good at it, unless they work and practice and they’ve dedicated themselves to it."
Dawson's distinct Boston accent and speed of chatter make him stand out among Husker assistants. He’s also quite blunt in his assessments, a trait more common in the Bo Pelini era or even among some defensive coaches on Tom Osborne’s staffs.
“Guys want the truth,” Dawson said. “They want to be as good as they can be. And in this day and age, having hard conversations that are truthful are not easy. It’s a lot easier to text somebody or send them an email where you don’t have to look them in the eye. But if they know that you know the game, and you’re telling them something that is going to help them be a better football player, they’re going to listen to you.”
Dawson's NFL experience — with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and New York Giants (2019) — helps remind his players he knows his stuff.
Nelson, whose big-grin-bigger-mullet personality has been toned down under Dawson’s watch, appreciates the approach.
“He never lets me slack," Nelson said. "He expects everything perfect — ‘Why are you doing this? I told you to do this.' Those little details every single day, nitpick, nitpick, nitpick, until I get it perfect every time going through practice, doing it correctly. He’s from the Northeast. He has a big personality. He’s one of the funniest dudes I know, makes us laugh. But when it’s time to get down to business, he’s serious, he means (it), and he’s real with ya.”
Payne said Dawson reminds him of his father.
“He’s not going to sugarcoat it or give you baby food,” Payne said. “… When (Dawson) does that, I probably made sad faces, my reactions were probably not the best, but I need it. I don’t want it — nobody wants to get yelled at — but I need to get coached. Any way he can coach, I’m 100% accepting it.”
Dawson also serves as NU’s special teams coordinator. After three years of abject mediocrity, Frost tabbed Dawson — who once had that role at Boston College — to clean up sloppy play that plagued special teams last year. Dawson takes a different approach with specialists than defensive players.
“I don’t talk to Garrett Nelson the way I talk to Connor Culp,” Dawson said, mentioning the Huskers’ All-Big Ten kicker.
With outside linebackers he plans to stick with the tough love. It’s working, and so long as he doesn’t “cheat the game” and stop developing his own knowledge, he expects it will continue to work.
Even if “Pulp Fiction” is older than all but one of his players.
“I think I’ve dated myself with that one a little bit,” Dawson said. “I always tell them when they don’t know what I’m talking about, Google that. It’s probably on the internet someplace.”
