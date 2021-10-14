Mike Dawson talks Nebraska's use of technology, facilities 'arms race' and more

» Dawson feels his excitement build every time he walks past Nebraska’s Go B1G project, which will provide future Huskers with upgraded athletic facilities.

Construction is still in progress, but Dawson said it helps to show recruits tangible progress instead of a blueprint. And he knows Nebraska’s upgrades will help it gain an edge in future recruiting battles.

“It’s almost like an arms race where you’re trying to keep up (with facilities),” Dawson said. “It matters, it makes a big difference and to be able to have something like this to look forward to is really special to me.”

» One more note on football’s evolution. In the old days, one caller said, defenders were taught to “stick your face in the numbers and drive on” when making tackles. Now leading with your helmet behavior is a penalty — often a controversial one.

But Dawson makes it simple for his players. If they touch an opponent’s head with any body part, it will be a penalty, especially if they’re hitting a quarterback.

To avoid those mistakes, Dawson tells the Huskers to tackle with their heads and eyes up. The goal is to hit with the top of their numbers and avoid the opponent’s head at all times.

The game used to be so much simpler.