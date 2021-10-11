Minnesota loses another running back for the season ahead of Nebraska game

Minnesota will be without its top two running backs Saturday against Nebraska.

The Gophers lost Mohamed Ibrahim to a season-ending Achilles' injury in the first game of the year. Then Minnesota coach PJ Fleck announced Monday that Trey Potts will also be out for the rest of the season.

Potts took over as Minnesota's starter following Ibrahim's injury and became one of the most productive backs in the country. He racked up 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns through five games.

But Potts left Minnesota's game at Purdue on Oct. 2 with an undisclosed health issue that put him in the hospital for nearly a week. Potts' last carry in that game came late in the fourth quarter, and he was then treated on the sidelines by the team's medical personnel before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He stayed in an Indiana hospital for six days before being discharged and returning to Minnesota. A statement released by Minnesota on Friday said Potts was "doing well," and on Monday, Fleck told reporters "it's unfortunate what happened and really scary what happened. … He's doing way better and will be OK.''