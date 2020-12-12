Minnesota reportedly without 33 players against Nebraska

LINCOLN — After a snowy night, the Memorial Stadium stage is set for morning football Saturday.

A few inches of snow fell in Lincoln Friday night into morning, with Nebraska crews beginning to clear it off the field as early as 5 a.m. Saturday. Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison tweeted that the snowblower broke down midway through the effort, forcing event staff to shovel off the remainder. All but a small pile in the southwest end zone had been removed by 9 a.m. ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff.

Wind gusts out of the north appear as though they will have little effect on game play. NU kicker Connor Culp hit multiple warmup attempts from 45 yards and made one of three tries from 54 yards with the breeze at his back.

Other pregame observations:

» Minnesota will be down 33 players, per a report from the St. Paul Pioneer Press, because of injuries and Big Ten COVID-19 protocols. That includes multiple starters on the offensive line. Only four defensive tackles and two tight ends are available Saturday, per the report. The Gophers appeared to have 60-65 players on the field warming up (Big Ten allows for 74 to travel).