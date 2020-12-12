Minnesota reportedly without 33 players against Nebraska

LINCOLN — After a snowy night, the Memorial Stadium stage is set for morning football Saturday.
A few inches of snow fell in Lincoln Friday night into morning, with Nebraska crews beginning to clear it off the field as early as 5 a.m. Saturday. Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison tweeted that the snowblower broke down midway through the effort, forcing event staff to shovel off the remainder. All but a small pile in the southwest end zone had been removed by 9 a.m. ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff.
Wind gusts out of the north appear as though they will have little effect on game play. NU kicker Connor Culp hit multiple warmup attempts from 45 yards and made one of three tries from 54 yards with the breeze at his back.
Other pregame observations:
» Minnesota will be down 33 players, per a report from the St. Paul Pioneer Press, because of injuries and Big Ten COVID-19 protocols. That includes multiple starters on the offensive line. Only four defensive tackles and two tight ends are available Saturday, per the report. The Gophers appeared to have 60-65 players on the field warming up (Big Ten allows for 74 to travel).
» Starting punter William Przystup did not take part in standard warmups. Freshman Tyler Crawford took the bulk of the punting duties in warmups with Grant Detlefsen also mixing in. Detlefsen also appears set to hold with Przystup out.
» All of Nebraska’s quarterbacks went through regular pregame work. Junior Adrian Martinez and center Cam Jurgens were with the first unit again after starting together the last two games.
» Senior running back Dedrick Mills jumped around in excitement as his position group took the field for pregame drills. He appears to be physically ready for a prominent role after returning last week from a knee injury. Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson are also in the group, though Ronald Thompkins was not.
» Multiple Huskers appear to be suiting up for the first time, including kicker Chase Contreraz.
