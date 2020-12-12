Minnesota used balanced offensive attack to defeat Nebraska

“Earlier in the game I came with a bull rush, and he was feeling that most of the game,” Mafe said. “Toward the end of the third quarter I let one rip and let one go and I felt that he (NU right tackle Bryce Benhart) wasn’t keeping up with me.”

Mafe lined up beyond Benhart’s right shoulder, giving him a quicker angle to get close to Martinez and force him back toward the line of scrimmage where other Gophers were waiting for him. Mafe stripped the ball from Martinez and Thomas Rush recovered the ball for Minnesota.

“I knew that he (Benhart) wasn’t on my hip,” Mafe said. “So I turned the corner and had the other guys behind me pushing up in the pack so the quarterback couldn’t step up.

“That really helped me. I felt that the fact we pushed everything and condensed the pocket was mostly the reason for the successful pass rush.”

Nine plays later Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim scored his second touchdown of the game, and with 11:26 remaining in the game, Minnesota had a 24-14 lead.