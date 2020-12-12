Minnesota used balanced offensive attack to defeat Nebraska

LINCOLN — Most Minnesota Gophers went three weeks between football games after back-to-back contests were cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.
Defensive lineman Boye Mafe also missed the Gophers’ Nov. 20 home game against Purdue, which meant the emerging pass rush specialist had not played a game in nearly one month as he entered Saturday’s game against Nebraska.
Instead of trying to force a game-changing moment early against the Huskers, Mafe played the long game. He was excited to be back on the field but didn’t want to appear too amped.
Mafe waited to make his move until late in the third quarter with a strip-sack that set up Minnesota’s final touchdown in a 24-17 Big Ten West Division victory over Nebraska.
Having the extra time off to study more film isn’t what allowed Mafe to find a weakness in Nebraska’s offensive line he could exploit. It’s one the 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior noticed in the days leading up to Saturday’s upset win.
“Going into this week we watched a lot of film on them, how they set, the way they move as an O-line and move as a unit,” Mafe said. “I noticed that sometimes when their tackles have trouble, they chip with their guards, they bring their guards to help. So I felt I had to set them up for that.”
The moment to exploit that tell was at the end of the third quarter with Nebraska facing a third-and-10 from its own 36-yard line. Mafe knew the time was right because they were in an obvious passing situation following two incompletions by NU quarterback Adrian Martinez.
“Earlier in the game I came with a bull rush, and he was feeling that most of the game,” Mafe said. “Toward the end of the third quarter I let one rip and let one go and I felt that he (NU right tackle Bryce Benhart) wasn’t keeping up with me.”
Mafe lined up beyond Benhart’s right shoulder, giving him a quicker angle to get close to Martinez and force him back toward the line of scrimmage where other Gophers were waiting for him. Mafe stripped the ball from Martinez and Thomas Rush recovered the ball for Minnesota.
“I knew that he (Benhart) wasn’t on my hip,” Mafe said. “So I turned the corner and had the other guys behind me pushing up in the pack so the quarterback couldn’t step up.
“That really helped me. I felt that the fact we pushed everything and condensed the pocket was mostly the reason for the successful pass rush.”
Nine plays later Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim scored his second touchdown of the game, and with 11:26 remaining in the game, Minnesota had a 24-14 lead.
One struggle Minnesota has had in recent outings is closing games with late drives. The inability to do that has cost the Gophers more than once this season, but this time they were able to keep the Huskers at bay despite having 33 players out, many of whom who have been in the rotation for snaps.
“You guys have asked me very well put together and well-thought out questions about final drives and not being able to finish on offense and you’re 100 percent right,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “(With) moving parts you are finding out what your team can and cannot do. You have new players coming in and showing you what they can do as it happens in real-life time.”
Fleck said having a balanced offensive attack — not one that he said would have 500 rushing yards or 550-600 passing yards — helps when fresh new faces are getting their first snaps as Gophers. Minnesota had 206 rushing yards and 181 passing yards against the Huskers.
“We wanted to mix it up a little more,” Fleck said. “What I thought we did really well was mixing the first and second down throws up. From drop back to nakeds (bootlegs) to the RPO game, there was a better mixture of that this game.”
