Montana's Brian Buschini, FCS punter of the year, transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Despite not yet hiring a special teams coordinator, Nebraska football has overhauled both its placekicking and punting positions in the span of a week.
Montana transfer Brian Buschini, the FCS punter of the year in 2021, became NU’s latest addition Tuesday as the Huskers complete a mad dash of transfer portal additions in advance of Wednesday's signing day.
Buschini, who downed 30 punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line while posting a 43-yard net punting average, announced his decision on Twitter. Originally from Helena, Montana, he didn’t punt for the Grizzlies until this season. He now joins Nebraska as a scholarship punter with three years of eligibility.
His commitment follows the Sunday night decision by Furman placekicker Timmy Bleekrode to sign with Nebraska after making 15 of 18 field goals for the Paladins last season. Like Buschini, Bleekrode arrives in Lincoln with a scholarship and three years to kick.
Their decisions address two of the biggest weaknesses on the 2021 team. Nebraska found no punting consistency — allowing two returns for touchdowns, among other errors — and NU missed eight field goals and four extra points, often at inopportune times. The Huskers cycled through three kickers and two punters, none of whom had great success, continuing special teams struggles that have plagued the program since Scott Frost returned to Lincoln.
In a league full of elite punters — five Big Ten teams ranked among the nation’s top 16 in net punting average — Buschini gives Nebraska a chance in the net field position battle, where NU ranked 108th nationally according to Football Outsiders.
Buschini's punting performance in the season opener against Washington — seven kicks, a 47-yard net with three downed inside the 20 — played a major factor in Montana’s upset of the Huskies.
“In college it’s all about your net punting,” Buschini said in a midseason interview with 406 Mt Sports. “Directional punting is what will help you the most with that. If I put a returner on the sideline or I put it right out of bounds, that’s all net. If I can have a net punt of 45 yards, I’m perfectly happy.”
In a 29-10 win over rival Montana State, Buschini averaged 50 yards per punt and booted five touchbacks on kickoffs. He won FCS punter of the year and entered the portal with the goal of winning the Ray Guy Award and moving to the NFL.
When he joins the Huskers, he will battle incumbents William Przystup and Daniel Cerni, presuming they don’t transfer. Cerni began the year as the starter, battled leg soreness from a 2020 injury, and had the infamous punt at Michigan State when he kicked away from his coverage unit, allowing for an easy touchdown return.
"We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it,” Frost said after the 23-20 overtime loss to the Spartans. “And we have a couple of 10-yard punts. When we need it most, we kick it to the wrong side of the field.”
Pryzstup uncorked an 84-yard punt in one game, but he also struggled with shanks at times in 2021. He had a punt blocked in the loss to Iowa as well.
Bleekrode should give NU a steady kicking option inside of 40 yards, where he didn’t miss in 2021, and a decent leg out to 50 yards. Bleekrode joins preferred walk-on Charlie Weinrich, who turned down a scholarship to Kansas to compete at Nebraska. Returning kickers for NU are Chase Contreraz and Kelen Meyer, among others.
