Montana's Brian Buschini, FCS punter of the year, transfers to Nebraska

In a league full of elite punters — five Big Ten teams ranked among the nation’s top 16 in net punting average — Buschini gives Nebraska a chance in the net field position battle, where NU ranked 108th nationally according to Football Outsiders.

Buschini's punting performance in the season opener against Washington — seven kicks, a 47-yard net with three downed inside the 20 — played a major factor in Montana’s upset of the Huskies.

“In college it’s all about your net punting,” Buschini said in a midseason interview with 406 Mt Sports. “Directional punting is what will help you the most with that. If I put a returner on the sideline or I put it right out of bounds, that’s all net. If I can have a net punt of 45 yards, I’m perfectly happy.”

In a 29-10 win over rival Montana State, Buschini averaged 50 yards per punt and booted five touchbacks on kickoffs. He won FCS punter of the year and entered the portal with the goal of winning the Ray Guy Award and moving to the NFL.