Moving parts on offense cost Huskers the inches that decide games

Hill had inside leverage, which meant the correct pass to Touré would have been a back-shoulder throw away from Hill and toward the sideline. Martinez rushed and threw it up the sideline. Hill walled off Touré. Game over.

“The timing of the two receivers running the route — the one guy went a little faster than the other,” Lubick said of the route’s execution between Touré and Oliver Martin, who missed four games with an injury. “If we’d been a little bit tighter, we would have had better leverage on the outside route.”

If NU had been a little tighter on the route. A little slower as it rushed. A little more patient before the snap to survey the blitz and audible to a slant route for that empty space.

These issues bedevil Nebraska’s offense in the Scott Frost era — in the red zone, two-minute drill and other situations that resemble a complex escape room. For all the intricate play designs that confuse defenses and produce 30-yard plays — only one team has more of those than Nebraska this season — there are knuckle-biting series of events where the pegs and holes don’t line up.

That’s a natural outgrowth of an offense that — unlike NU’s steadier, seasoned defense — is consistently creative and constantly in flux.