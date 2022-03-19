Multiple former Huskers sign new NFL deals

Multiple former Huskers signed new deals with NFL teams since the league’s free agency period began Wednesday.

The two biggest deals thus far came at the onset of the open period. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million tender with Denver with $28 million guaranteed. The pass rusher has 16½ sacks and 52 quarterback hits in his first five pro seasons, all with Dallas. The former second-round pick forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass last year with six sacks in 12 games.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins — a third-rounder in 2016 — inked a two-year, $17 million pact ($8.5 million guaranteed) with Houston. Collins spent four years in Dallas and one in Las Vegas before he was a starter for the Texans in 2021. He started 15 games and logged 29 total tackles with 2½ sacks, an interception and fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah and defensive back Luke Gifford landed one-year contracts Friday. Abdullah joins Las Vegas after splitting last season between Carolina and Minnesota. He totaled 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 catches for 289 and a touchdown. The former second-rounder in 2015 has accumulated 1,574 rushing yards and six scores in his career with 865 receiving yards and seven more TDs. Abdullah also has been a returner at times, and his role on offense has shifted from a feature back during his Detroit days to more of a third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Gifford’s one-year deal with the Cowboys is worth a $965,000 minimum salary with a $150,000 bonus, sources told the Dallas Morning News. The former Lincoln Southeast standout went undrafted in 2019 but made the Cowboys roster in camp and found a role on special teams. His contributions have steadily climbed — he played 16 games last fall and totaled nine tackles while leading all Dallas players with 368 snaps on special teams, including a blocked punt.

“Thankful for another opportunity,” Gifford tweeted.

Millard West grad Harrison Phillips also made news Thursday, when the defensive lineman signed for three years and $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed) with Minnesota after four years with Buffalo. He was the Bills' third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018.

“I was wiping tears away — I dreamed of this my entire life,” Phillips said during a press conference. “Obviously, getting drafted four years ago was a huge accomplishment. But as you guys know, in this league it’s the next (contract) that really, really changes your life forever.”​

