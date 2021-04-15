Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome — friends, roommates and the future of Nebraska's secondary

LINCOLN — Myles Farmer got the word in West Lafayette, Indiana.
“Tomorrow is your day,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher told the sophomore. “You’re going to play a lot.”
So at the team hotel, the safety studied his assignments against Purdue a little harder. The next morning, he was warming up on Purdue’s notoriously spongy grass field where two Huskers have had severe injuries previously.
“I went up and to try and jump for the ball,” Farmer said, “and my foot got stuck in the ground.”
And in that bizarre scene, Farmer’s season was cut short with an ankle injury.
“It was devastating,” Farmer said Wednesday, braces shining on his teeth. “But I was still there for my team.”
His close friend and roommate, corner Quinton Newsome, felt a fire burn inside him.
“Seeing him get injured kind of made me want to go harder,” Newsome said. “It was kind of like, ‘Dang, in warmups?’ He was having such a good year — such a good breakout year — you wanted to see him keep going. Something like that, it’s a setback.
“But he’s coming back and will be better than ever.”
Farmer is mostly recovered from the ankle injury — not 100%, he said, but he’s doing all the drills. He’s battling for playing time with senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, whom Farmer regards as “father figures” after they chose to return for their sixth seasons. Farmer’s happy they’re back, though he would’ve been a shoo-in to start had they left. The camaraderie among Fisher’s defensive backs runs deep.
“It’s competition, but it’s all love,” Farmer said.
That extends to Newsome, who arrived with Farmer in the 2019 recruiting class. They were highly touted defensive backs from the Atlanta area — Newsome played in Gwinnett County, Farmer in Fulton — and bonded immediately.
They’re not alpha dogs in NU’s secondary — that’s Dismuke, Williams and corner Cam Taylor-Britt — but they’re the next wave, the guys right behind that older trio.
Newsome may start at the corner spot opposite Taylor-Britt in 2021. Farmer may slot behind the two sixth-year seniors, but he made enough progress last year to earn playing time — and two interceptions — against Northwestern. Had Purdue’s turf monster not grabbed his ankle, he may well be neck-and-neck for a starting job now.
“That’s football — it’s competition every day, all day,” Farmer said. “In the DB room culture, you’re going to compete regardless. It didn’t matter if they were gone or not. There was going to be a new guy to come in and take my spot.”
Farmer’s task of matching the seniors is more clearly defined. Newsome has to fend off a slew of challengers like Braxton Clark, Nadab Joseph and Tamon Lynum. Newsome has a slight advantage thanks to the playing time he got last season while occasionally spelling Dicaprio Bootle.
“Last year really helped me out, getting on the field with experience, because now I’ve got the experience from last year, with spring ball, it’s like everything’s clicking for me,” said Newsome, who had 11 tackles and one forced fumble in eight games. “It feels like everything has slowed down. Last year everything was so fast. (Now) everything is good. I feel comfortable back there.”
Newsome understands that bigger receivers require more “motor” or speed to cover, and smaller, quicker receivers need to be handled more aggressively. Newsome also grounded himself more in his purpose at playing for Nebraska while three freshman teammates — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy — left just months after signing. All three played high school football in Miami. Two other Floridians, Marcus Fleming and Keyshawn Greene, also left in 2020.
“They didn’t feel at home here,” Newsome said. “I would just say that. It wasn’t Florida to them. But this is Nebraska. There’s things you’ve got to adjust to. I’m from Georgia, but there are certain things you’ve got to adjust to that helps you out as a player, as a person, everything.
“For me when I came out here, I just talked to everybody. I’m going to talk to everybody no matter who they are, what you look like. I’m going to have fun, I’m a funny person. For me it was like, ‘OK, I’m in Nebraska, this is where I want to be at, I’m all in.’ I took it from there and kept going.”
That’s Newsome, Farmer said. Outgoing. Newsome agreed.
“But if I’m outgoing, he’s outgoing, too,” Newsome said.
Said Farmer: “I guess you could say that. I got a lot of friends.”
A lot of interceptions is what he’d like — and what Nebraska needs.
The Huskers have emphasized creating more turnovers in spring camp. Farmer said the defense has had some takeaways against the offense, and there’s a chart kept to see who’s at the top of the board. Farmer didn’t know who was winning.
Farmer tied Taylor-Britt for the team lead last season with two picks. Farmer was the beneficiary of a deflection on his first interception at Northwestern, but his second was an anticipatory beauty that he returned inside the Wildcat 5-yard line.
Those kinds of plays will get Farmer on the field more. Newsome — still awaiting his first career pick — could edge ahead in a tight race in the same way. Two roommates, who bonded together over Farmer’s injury, could see the field at the same time.
“It’s intense every day,” Newsome said. “We just come every day trying to make each other better. We’re just competing. At the end of the day, everywhere you go there’s going to be competition.”