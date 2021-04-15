Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome — friends, roommates and the future of Nebraska's secondary

“Last year really helped me out, getting on the field with experience, because now I’ve got the experience from last year, with spring ball, it’s like everything’s clicking for me,” said Newsome, who had 11 tackles and one forced fumble in eight games. “It feels like everything has slowed down. Last year everything was so fast. (Now) everything is good. I feel comfortable back there.”

Newsome understands that bigger receivers require more “motor” or speed to cover, and smaller, quicker receivers need to be handled more aggressively. Newsome also grounded himself more in his purpose at playing for Nebraska while three freshman teammates — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy — left just months after signing. All three played high school football in Miami. Two other Floridians, Marcus Fleming and Keyshawn Greene, also left in 2020.

“They didn’t feel at home here,” Newsome said. “I would just say that. It wasn’t Florida to them. But this is Nebraska. There’s things you’ve got to adjust to. I’m from Georgia, but there are certain things you’ve got to adjust to that helps you out as a player, as a person, everything.