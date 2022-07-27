Nate Boerkircher, Thomas Fidone among Nebraska's candidates to back up Travis Vokolek

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek, old guy, had a revelation this summer as he talked to one of NU’s newest arriving freshman. That kid was 18. Vokolek is 24.

Oh man, Vokolek thought, I’ve been in college football “way too long.”

Not for the Huskers.

Vokolek, a sixth-year senior, gives NU an experienced tight end for the seventh straight season — so long as the 6-foot-7, 260-pounder stays healthy. Vokolek has battled various injuries over three years in Lincoln, including one that kept him out of three games last season. Vokolek took it easy for much of spring camp, too.

“I go to the massage therapist, get stretched out, do all the extra stuff,” Vokolek said at Big Ten media days. “It takes time but it’s definitely worth it to try and stay healthy this year.”

Especially when Nebraska continues to search for a quality backup.

Chris Hickman has flashed talent as a deep threat while battling as many injury issues as Vokolek. Chancellor Brewington had a spot role on the goal-line as a blocker but continues to grow into versatile player. Thomas Fidone, a former top 100 recruit, has torn his ACL in consecutive spring camps. Nate Boerkircher, AJ Rollins and James Carnie are redshirt freshmen,

“We’re pretty deep there, too,” NU coach Scott Frost said Tuesday. “We just need to find out who the No. 2 guy is behind Travis.”

Frost didn’t mention Fidone, but attention naturally turns to the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder from Council Bluffs Lewis Central, where he caught 43 passes for 845 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior.

Fidone enrolled early in January 2021.

“He thought he was going to play right away,” Vokolek said, despite NU having Austin Allen, who would become Big Ten Tight End of the Year. Fidone had a few strong spring practices, then tore his ACL. He returned in time to play at Wisconsin, then got hurt again this spring.

Nebraska has been circumspect to offer a timeline for Fidone’s return.

“He’s a great kid, he’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever met in my life,” Vokolek said of Fidone. “He’s come to me, and kind of leaned on me, to help him with playbook stuff and stuff with life.”

Fidone “grinds” in grueling rehab, then sticks around to watch film, Vokolek said. Some players in rehab don’t see the need in film study. Fidone does.

The injuries have humbled Fidone, Vokolek said, in a good way.

“He’s changed a lot since he got here — and I think everybody would tell you that,” Vokolek said. “He’s changed for the better ... I can’t wait for him to step foot on the field.”

From the opposite end of the spectrum comes Boerkircher, a 6-5, 230-pound walk-on from Aurora. He played early in the season, while Vokolek was hurt, and so impressed tight ends coach Sean Beckton that he stopped playing after three games, so as to protect his redshirt.

“He’s playing if we had to go to Ireland right now,” Beckton said during spring camp of Boerkircher, whose older brother, Ian, plays offensive line. “I don’t know if he’d be a 3 or 4, but he’s in the playing depth. If we played tomorrow, it would probably be Travis and Nate right now. That’s how well he’s playing.”

Either way, Vokolek has been tabbed by Beckton to help lead the room. Getting loud isn’t Vokolek’s natural tendency; in talks with Beckton and Frost, plus Allen, he’s developed better habits for leading through actions — and words. He’ll likely have to shepherd some young Husker through some important moments this fall.