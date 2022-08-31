NCAA board adds windows to transfer portal

An ever-churning transfer portal in college athletics now has a few more guardrails.

Student-athletes will have set windows in which they may enter the portal, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided Wednesday. For Nebraska football and other FBS programs, those openings this year are Dec. 5 through Jan. 18 and May 1-15.

The board also announced that transfers will be guaranteed their athletic financial aid at their next school that they had at their first one through graduation. A proposal that would have allowed student-athletes to transfer multiple times and be immediately eligible if they met progress-toward-degree requirements was not enacted, though the board may revisit the matter in the future as more data — specifically related to graduation rates — becomes available.

“The decision to adopt the transfer proposal today reflects the Board’s commitment to enacting transformational changes in college sports,” Jere Morehead, president at Georgia and chair of the Board of Directors, said in a release.

Student-athletes must notify schools in writing of their intent to enter the portal during the designated windows. Exceptions to the rule include those who experience a head coach change or have their athletics aid altered. It’s a significant change from last year, when football players announced transfers in November and programs dedicated staff to specifically monitor the portal throughout the offseason with daily and sometimes hourly updates to coaches.

The transfer portal began in October 2018 but the 2021-22 cycle was the first in which the NCAA allowed one-time immediate eligibility for transfers. It unlocked a de facto free agency across college sports with thousands of entrants coming and going between schools and competition levels.

The windows will in theory limit some of the surprises for schools and coaches. They are:

» Fall sports: a 45-day window beginning the day after championship selections are made in their sport, or May 1-15.

» Winter sports: A 60-day window beginning the day after championship selections are made in their sport.

» Spring sports: Dec. 1-15, or a 45-day window beginning the day after championship selections are made in their sport. For baseball, that other window is May 30-July 13.

Nebraska football used the portal to add a program-record 16 transfers — including quarterback Casey Thompson (Texas) and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (TCU) — during a highly active offseason. Others left as mutual partings or, in some cases, surprise moves.

“I think that’s probably a high number, but we’ll have to see how it falls,” Frost said of the 16 adds last month. “I think we did a good job at adding talent but also addressing some areas of need. I compliment those guys and the guys on the team because there wasn’t a them-versus-us attitude. It was an 'us' attitude. I think there will be a number every year, but I can’t guess that number.”