NCAA investigation into Husker football surfaces 10 days before season opener

"We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in," former Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle said last year. “So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow, and then by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day."

Frost said Wednesday that every action he took during the early days of COVID was “with the best interest and health of our players in mind.”

“Everything we did was approved by athletic department administration and campus administration,” Frost said.

The Action Network piece seems to allege that NU was directing unauthorized team activities and workouts at some point between mid-March and June 1. During that time the NCAA banned all mandatory team activities. Starting in June, voluntary workouts were allowed for football and basketball teams in smaller groups.

So who directed those Nebraska workouts? Bootle seemed to indicate players did. The Action Network report suggests NU coaches directed an off-site workout regimen. Frost’s answer suggests Nebraska may have framed those workouts to some degree, but got compliance approval to do so.