NCAA levies penalties on Nebraska, including a show-cause order for Scott Frost

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause order and a five-day suspension from coaching the Huskers for his role in failing to monitor former special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, the NCAA announced Monday.

Rutledge, who coached at NU during the 2020 COVID season, "provided technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions," the NCAA said. "He also assisted in tactical decisions during games."

Because analysts aren't allowed to do such things in practices and games, Rutledge was one more practice/game assistant coach than the 10 the NCAA allows.

Frost, according to the NCAA, did address concerns about Rutledge's duties, but "he did not appropriately monitor the analyst or notify compliance staff that violations had occurred."

"Specifically, after observing the then special teams analyst communicating with student-athletes, adjusting a student-athlete's alignment, and demonstrating techniques during practice," the three-person NCAA report team wrote, "the head coach addressed it directly with the then special teams analyst, but he mistakenly concluded that the conduct did not amount to a violation and failed to notify or consult with compliance."

Using the negotiation resolution process, Nebraska agreed to the violations and the penalties, which includes the show-cause order and the suspension that must take place at some point during the 2022 "championship segment," which begins on the first day of training camp and ends after the season.

“I am appreciative of the diligent efforts of our University of Nebraska staff in working to bring this matter to a close," Alberts said. "We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process.

“It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season. We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules.”

The order often is associated with coaches who already have been fired by a school and are colloquially deemed not hirable because they have a show-cause order attached to their case.

But, according to the NCAA bylaws, it primarily “requires a member institution to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Committee on Infractions or Independent Resolution Panel why it should not be subject to a penalty or additional penalty for not taking appropriate disciplinary or corrective action with regard to an institutional staff member or representative of the institution's athletics interests found by the Committee on Infractions or Independent Resolution Panel as having been involved in a violation of the NCAA constitution and bylaws.”

According to the negotiated resolution, Nebraska must submit to the NCAA its “comprehensive compliance and educational program on NCAA legislation” by June 15, 2022, then file a progress report by March 15, 2023. Frost also must attend the annual Regional Rules Seminar at his own expense.

Other NU penalties include: A $10,000 fine; an already-imposed reduction in the number of countable coaches for 2022 spring camp; and the removal of all noncoaching staff members — including analysts — for five consecutive days during the "championship segment."

Alberts and Frost last addressed the matter in mid-August at a hastily scheduled press conference inside Memorial Stadium. Alberts at the time had said NU complied “100% with the NCAA,” and confirmed a report by the Action Network that the NCAA had launched an investigation before Alberts had taken the job.

“Our coaches, including Coach Frost, have done a great job and have been very accessible in working with the NCAA as we’ve worked through these allegations,” Alberts said at the time. Frost did directly address that part of the report. Action Network also alleged that Nebraska had staged unauthorized off-campus workouts in the early days of the COVID pandemic.

“Everything we did was approved by athletic department administration and campus administration,” Frost said in vague reference to that allegation. The NCAA confirmed Monday all workouts were "permissible" and did not violate NCAA rules.

By rule, analysts are not allowed to provide on-field instruction to players during practice or games. They can converse with coaches in both settings and provide, during games, “words of encouragement” in sideline huddles. The NCAA said Rutledge coached in practices and games, and Frost didn't do enough to stop it.

"(Frost) was present when some of the violations occurred and identified red flags," the NCAA committee wrote. "Yet he did not consult with compliance when he noticed these red flags to ensure the special teams analyst complied with NCAA legislation."

Frost hired Rutledge to oversee special teams — as an analyst — for the 2020 season. Aside from a strong placekicking performance from Connor Culp — who was the Big Ten’s top kicker that year — Nebraska performed poorly in the third phase that season, especially in covering kickoffs. Rutledge was fired after that season.

“Honestly, if I’m the only one he fired and I’m not the on-field coach, it’s a little odd,” Rutledge told The World-Herald in January 2021.

The NCAA enforcement staff reached out to NU around the same time to see if Rutledge had engaged in impermissible activities based on media articles after Rutledge's department.

From February 2021 through April, NU's compliance staff reviewed "relevant documentation and special teams practice footage" and conducted an interview with Frost and another Husker assistant. By April 2021, compliance reported to the NCAA it had identified potential violations.

"The institution and enforcement staff then reviewed supplemental practice footage and documentation, and conducted interviews of additional individuals, including the head football coach and the former special teams analyst," the NCAA report reads.

Frost chose to promote outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson to the special teams coordinator role last season. NU struggled even more on special teams in 2021 — Culp, for one, lost his ability to make field goals inside 40 yards — as Frost blamed special teams for several losses. The Huskers’ new special teams coordinator, Bill Busch, was an analyst on the 2021 team.

“He’s behind the scenes with Dawson,” nickel Isaac Gifford said of Busch last August, “but he’s giving you advice, showing you what to do, he’s studying that film and bringing everything to the table.”

