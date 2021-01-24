 Skip to main content
Ndamukong Suh and two other former Huskers will be in the Super Bowl
Ndamukong Suh and two other former Huskers will be in the Super Bowl

Lavonte David, left, and Ndamukong Suh are two of three former Huskers on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. The other is rookie Khalil Davis.

Though the string of Huskers on a Super Bowl roster ended last season, three Blackshirts are headed to the NFL championship this year. And they aren’t the only players with Midlands connections who have a shot at an NFL title.

With Tampa Bay’s 31-26 win over Green Bay in the NFC championship Sunday, Ndamukong Suh, Lavonte David and Khalil Davis are headed for the Feb. 7 game. As is Buccaneer linebacker Shaq Barrett, a Boys Town grad who recorded three of the five sacks on Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Last year’s Kansas City-San Francisco game marked the first time no Huskers were on either roster since the 1992 season, but Suh and David helped assure that wouldn’t happen two years in a row. David was in on four tackles, including two solos, while Suh had two tackles.

It’s the second Super Bowl appearance for Suh, who played for the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. It’s the first appearance for the linebacker David, who has played his entire nine-year career with the Bucs, who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007.

Davis, a defensive lineman, was a sixth-round draft pick last year by Tampa Bay.

