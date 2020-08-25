Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos sees more questions than answers as fall arrives

Moos also addressed the pandemic’s impact on other sports. Volleyball, for example, should slide smoothly to the spring. He said he’s confident — “without saying for sure” — that Omaha would host the volleyball final four then as it was scheduled to in December.

A start time for basketball, meanwhile, has yet to be determined in the Big Ten. Moos said the season could be pushed back to start in January 2021, though he holds out hope that “it would be as traditional as possible.”

Moos confirmed that, despite a projected financial shortfall of $100 million as the athletic department begins fiscal year 2021, Nebraska won’t need to take out a loan thanks to a healthy reserve fund. The A.D. said a recent survey of NU season ticket holders showed 60% of fans asked for their payments to roll into the 2021 fall season while 20% told the athletic department to keep their money and the other 20% asked for refunds.

The football team, meanwhile, held its first organized workout as part of the new 12-hours-per-week “offseason” model that Moos said is “not enough, but it’s better than nothing.”

As for the FBS schools and conferences that are preparing to play out their fall seasons now, Moos wished them well.