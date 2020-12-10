Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos shares details of new football complex that will 'impress anybody'

But he’s particularly excited about the entryway. Moos, big on tradition, said many of NU’s best facts and items are stowed in locations where only coaches, staff and players — if they’re paying attention as they walk down the halls — can see them.

The entry to the facility, which faces the East Stadium loop, will feature much of Nebraska’s football history. The top teams, players and coaches — including Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne — will be featured.

“When people see it, they’ll be in a location where they know there have been some spectacular moments and tremendous history and legacy,” Moos said. “Those things are well-earned — we’ve got to continue to do our best to earn some more — but you’ve heard me talk about honoring the past. It will definitely meet my criteria.”