Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos shares details of new football complex that will 'impress anybody'

LINCOLN — It won’t be, as Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Thursday, “gaudy,” but the $155 million football facility— now slated to open in 2023, will be impressive.
And the entryway to the complex, Moos shared in a wide-ranging interview with The World-Herald, will be “an eye opener.”
“It will impress anybody — fans, recruits, players — and it really displays history and legacy of Nebraska football,” Moos said, offering new details about the building NU officials know they’ve long needed — a building that will bring the Huskers back up to par with the rest of the Big Ten, which has generally surpassed Nebraska’s football facilities, which were last renovated in the mid-2000s.
The weight room, Moos said, will be big enough to house NU’s entire team — more than 150 players — at once, dwarfing the current setup attached to North Stadium. The meeting rooms will do the same; currently, walk-ons have to sit in the aisles of the Huskers’ main meeting room, coach Scott Frost told reporters at the 2019 Big Ten media days. And the facility, Moos said, will feature a “walk-through room,” as well, where Nebraska coaches can get players in simulated football formations.
“There are spaces we researched and toured around the country that will be unique to our facility,” Moos said.
But he’s particularly excited about the entryway. Moos, big on tradition, said many of NU’s best facts and items are stowed in locations where only coaches, staff and players — if they’re paying attention as they walk down the halls — can see them.
The entry to the facility, which faces the East Stadium loop, will feature much of Nebraska’s football history. The top teams, players and coaches — including Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne — will be featured.
“When people see it, they’ll be in a location where they know there have been some spectacular moments and tremendous history and legacy,” Moos said. “Those things are well-earned — we’ve got to continue to do our best to earn some more — but you’ve heard me talk about honoring the past. It will definitely meet my criteria.”
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents last week approved a smaller scope for the project than originally envisioned. The price tag remains $155 million, but two features still slated to be part of the facility — a new training table and academic center for all student-athletes — will be postponed to a later date. Renovation of the North Stadium will, as well, and the new tower connected Memorial Stadium and the new football facility will only be completed at its base.
Moos said none of the changes alter the main function of the building.
“The football piece is completely as envisioned and continues to be designed and planned,” Moos said.
The construction of the building has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed down fundraising for the complex. The sooner NU can start, Moos said, the better.
“We need to be able to, No. 1, train and prepare our current team, and also for the recruiting piece,” Moos said. “So the sooner we can get a shovel in the ground, a crane put up — and walk the walk instead of talking the talk — that will resonate with our recruits, and it will help us in building the future.”
