Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts talks Husker football, upgrading Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts hears your frustrations concerning Nebraska football. He understands them. And as he told one caller on Wednesday during his monthly interview on Sports Nightly, he agrees with many of your criticisms.

Special teams have been a repetitive issue. Nebraska should have a better record. And it’s fair to ask, as one caller did, what gives Albert confidence that this staff can correct the issues that plague the Huskers.

“I can’t communicate what that is today,” Alberts said in response. “Coach Frost is going to have to earn that (confidence). The reality is, there’s a lot of opportunities to get that done.”

Seven more this season to be exact, and the next one comes this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Northwestern. Alberts did point out that Nebraska is blocking well for returners and covering punts well “when ball is punted in the correct position.”

But against Michigan State, it wasn’t and that cost Nebraska a game. The punt-return game cost them hundreds of yards.