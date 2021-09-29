Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts talks Husker football, upgrading Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts hears your frustrations concerning Nebraska football. He understands them. And as he told one caller on Wednesday during his monthly interview on Sports Nightly, he agrees with many of your criticisms.
Special teams have been a repetitive issue. Nebraska should have a better record. And it’s fair to ask, as one caller did, what gives Albert confidence that this staff can correct the issues that plague the Huskers.
“I can’t communicate what that is today,” Alberts said in response. “Coach Frost is going to have to earn that (confidence). The reality is, there’s a lot of opportunities to get that done.”
Seven more this season to be exact, and the next one comes this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Northwestern. Alberts did point out that Nebraska is blocking well for returners and covering punts well “when ball is punted in the correct position.”
But against Michigan State, it wasn’t and that cost Nebraska a game. The punt-return game cost them hundreds of yards.
“We’ve had issued in kicking and we’ve had issues in receiving,” Alberts said. “Those are two very glaring and obvious things. ... We’ve got several games here that are coming up that we’re going to have to (correct those issues) we’re not going to find ourselves winning the number of games that we all hope and anticipate.”
Other notes from Alberts’ radio interview:
» The Big Ten-ACC-Pac 12 alliance is “a real thing,” Alberts said, but its ripple effects are still being parsed out. Alberts said College Football Playoff expansion talk has been paused, and the conferences involved in the alliance aren’t sure how they will approach the scheduling portion of their agreement yet. But he’s confident the alliance will benefit both Nebraska and the Big Ten.
» Nebraska is planning to replace the turf at Memorial Stadium next summer. Alberts said that project was supposed to take place last season, but the pandemic paused it.
That led one caller to ask about a return to grass, and Alberts wasn’t opposed. He knows the players liked playing on grass at Michigan State and Oklahoma. He knows grass softens the blow of hard hits. He even said technological advancements have made grass fields easier to maintain.
But Alberts also said turf suits Nebraska’s weather patterns better. It’s better for hosting events for like last month’s Garth Brooks concert, too.
“And those (factors) would be important,” Alberts said.
» Alberts called Memorial Stadium the “Museum in our state,” but the Huskers can’t afford to keep looking back. The stadium needs to be modernized, Alberts said, which involves many hard decisions that he doesn’t believe should be made by one person.
So Alberts has created a community group compiled of statewide business leaders that will help him make the tough calls. He’s considering concession and parking upgrades. He’s concerned about what the stadium’s “appropriate size” is and creating the next generation of Husker fans.
On the ladder point, Alberts said he’s learned a lot from the Red Carpet Experience. He believes tickets need to be more accessible to all types of fans.
He plans to achieve that goal, too, but he needs time first. His community group is the first step in a long plan to improve Nebraska’s in-stadium experience.
“John Ingram has done a fantastic job with Memorial stadium,” Alberts said. “I just thought it was time to stop, slow down. Let’s take a holistic view.”
» A fun story: When Alberts was a senior at Nebraska, he told his dad he planned to win the Butkus Award by season’s end. Then he looked at North Texas’s roster and saw that their left tackle weighed just 235 pounds.
“I thought to myself, ‘I might win the Butkus in Game 1,” Alberts said.
He was wrong. The tackle was athletic and had great feet. Alberts finished the game with one assisted tackle.
After the game, Alberts’s father “wouldn’t even look at me.” If Alberts kept playing like that, his dad said, he would lose his starting job.
“And this whole idea of you trying to get the fans (into) the game, you need to knock that off,” his father added.
Huh? Alberts was confused. He didn’t know what his dad was talking about.
A few days later, it hit him. North Texas deployed unbalanced lines throughout the game. And in Nebraska’s defense, that meant Alberts should signal his teammates with two hands.
Dad thought he was pumping up the crowd. Alberts was calling an alert.
“I called my father that evening,” Alberts said. “… And I said, ‘Dad, you know nothing about football. Don’t ever tell me.’ We had a good laugh about that.”