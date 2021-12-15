Nebraska’s roster crunch — brought on by an extra year of NCAA eligibility — led to the smallest Husker walk-on class in recent memory.

NU announced just four walk-ons for 2022, two of whom — Norris standout Cooper Hausmann and Papillion tight end Luke Lindenmeyer — are in-state players.

Hausmann, a quarterback and defensive back, accounted for 27 total touchdowns last season for the Titans; he also had 12 tackles and two interceptions.

Lindenmeyer was one of the state’s best tight ends, catching 29 passes for 424 yards and six touchdowns.

Two more walk-ons will compete for immediate playing time.

Georgetown transfer long snapper Brady Weas played 31 games for the Hoyas as long snapper, finishing with nine tackles on punt coverage.

Blue Valley (Kansas) Leawood kicker Charlie Weinrich made seven field goals as a senior — including a 57-yarder — and hit 40-of-41 extra points, as well.