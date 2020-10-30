Nebraska adds Northern Iowa grad transfer Chris Kolarevic

Chris Kolarevic put his name in the NCAA transfer portal last Tuesday. The two-year starting linebacker was ready to graduate from Northern Iowa, and he was ready to test himself at the FBS level.
The FBS was ready for Kolarevic, too. He got a lot of calls immediately, and narrowed his choices down to a few programs, quickly.
He picked Nebraska — where he’ll be on scholarship right away in January — because of the way coaches, particularly defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, talked to him about the future of Husker football.
NU also made it clear Kolarevic will have a chance to play right away, too, at inside linebacker.
“They felt like they had a need at inside linebacker and I can fill it,” the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder said Friday night.
Indeed, Nebraska two starters at inside ‘backer — Collin Miller and Will Honas — are seniors. Although the NCAA will allow all seniors an extra year of eligibility, there isn’t any guarantee they’ll take it. Behind that duo is sophomore Luke Reimer and a host of redshirt freshmen.
Kolarevic was a two-year starter at UNI, and had 79 tackles for 6½ tackles for loss and two sacks in 2019 playing only ten games due to a foot injury. He said Chinander, who once coached at UNI and handled most of the recruiting here, liked Kolarevic’s film and saw a player worth a scholarship. A native of Traverse city, Michigan, Kolarevic said his best asset is speed — running sideline to sideline — and toughness.
“My biggest strength is the fact that I love football and I’ll do everything I can to help out the team,” Kolarevic said.
He declined to say which other schools he considered, but the process was hectic for ten days. His parents inquired often, especially his dad.
“He called me every hour when I was looking at this,” Kolarevic said. “We laughed.”
Now, they’re smiling.
