Nebraska adds Northern Iowa grad transfer Chris Kolarevic

Chris Kolarevic put his name in the NCAA transfer portal last Tuesday. The two-year starting linebacker was ready to graduate from Northern Iowa, and he was ready to test himself at the FBS level.

The FBS was ready for Kolarevic, too. He got a lot of calls immediately, and narrowed his choices down to a few programs, quickly.

He picked Nebraska — where he’ll be on scholarship right away in January — because of the way coaches, particularly defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, talked to him about the future of Husker football.

NU also made it clear Kolarevic will have a chance to play right away, too, at inside linebacker.

“They felt like they had a need at inside linebacker and I can fill it,” the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder said Friday night.

Indeed, Nebraska two starters at inside ‘backer — Collin Miller and Will Honas — are seniors. Although the NCAA will allow all seniors an extra year of eligibility, there isn’t any guarantee they’ll take it. Behind that duo is sophomore Luke Reimer and a host of redshirt freshmen.