Nebraska AG believes Big Ten may have violated state's Nonprofit Corporation Act

The Nebraska attorney general became the latest high-powered official on Friday to ask for more answers from the Big Ten about its decision to postpone fall sports.
Attorney General Doug Peterson issued a three-page letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren in which he suggested the Big Ten is out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. His office listed 11 categories of documents it wants the league to produce by Sept. 21 — including details of how and why the Council of Presidents and Chancellors came to the 11-3 decision to postpone last month — to determine whether it stayed within Nebraska law and its own governing rules.
“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process,” Peterson said in a statement. “Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception.”
The act says nonprofits can’t transact business in Nebraska without a certificate of authority from the secretary of state and the state has the right to revoke it. Peterson questioned whether the Big Ten has such a certificate and said it may be subject to civil penalties for a failure to comply. The act calls for penalties of $500 per day not to exceed $10,000 for each year.
The act also says the state cannot regulate internal affairs of a corporation from outside the state that is authorized to conduct business in Nebraska.
Among the bevy of documents the attorney general asked for include the league’s articles of incorporation and bylaws, meeting minutes of the Big Ten deliberative process and its IRS forms dating back to January 2017. It also seeks all information considered in reaching the decision to postpone football and docs relating to the fiscal impact of a 2020 season on the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, the Lancaster County district court had already ordered the Big Ten to produce specific documents this weekend in the lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players. There is some overlap in that case with what the attorney general requested Friday including league bylaws in full and evidence that an official vote was taken to postpone the season.
Other requests for documents in the lawsuit were not granted by the court including a collection of all medical assessments and data considered between July 1 and Aug. 12. Judge Susan Strong said that request was “potentially burdensome” to fulfill in expedited fashion.
