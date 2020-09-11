Nebraska AG believes Big Ten may have violated state's Nonprofit Corporation Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska attorney general became the latest high-powered official on Friday to ask for more answers from the Big Ten about its decision to postpone fall sports.

Attorney General Doug Peterson issued a three-page letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren in which he suggested the Big Ten is out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. His office listed 11 categories of documents it wants the league to produce by Sept. 21 — including details of how and why the Council of Presidents and Chancellors came to the 11-3 decision to postpone last month — to determine whether it stayed within Nebraska law and its own governing rules.

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process,” Peterson said in a statement. “Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception.”