Nebraska announces groundbreaking on new football facility
Nebraska announces groundbreaking on new football facility

A little less than a year after the project was slated to begin, groundbreaking for Nebraska's massive North Stadium Expansion/football facility will commence Friday.

LINCOLN — A little less than a year after the project was slated to begin, groundbreaking for NU's massive North Stadium Expansion/football facility will commence Friday at 3:30 p.m., Nebraska announced Tuesday. 

The COVID-19 pandemic — and some fundraising issues related to that — set the project back almost a year.

The NU Board of Regents recently approved a physical downsizing for the first phase of the project — which will still cost $155 million — and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald that the school had secured a major donation last month to get close to the fundraising finish line.

The project will be finished in 2023. 

Moos, Husker coach Scott Frost, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska president Ted Carter will be among the speakers at the event, which is open to the media but not the public due to COVID restrictions.

