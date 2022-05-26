Nebraska announces kickoff times for seven games this season

Seven Nebraska football games for 2022 now have kickoff times.

The Huskers will begin the entire college football season Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with action set to get underway at 11:30 a.m. central time – 5:30 p.m. at Aviva Stadium in Ireland – on FOX.

The next five NU games are also set. The first four are at Memorial Stadium: Sept. 3 against North Dakota (2:30 p.m. on BTN), Sept. 10 against Georgia Southern (6:30 on FS1), Sept. 17 against Oklahoma (11 a.m. on FOX) and Oct. 1 against Indiana (6 or 6:30 p.m. on a network to be determined). The Oklahoma game will bring the BIG Noon pregame show to Lincoln.

Nebraska’s Friday night game at Rutgers will start at 6 p.m. central on FS1 on Oct. 7.

NU also learned information about the Black Friday game at Iowa on Nov. 25. The border rivals will kick off at 3 p.m. on BTN.

Five other games will receive start times and broadcast particulars later in the year. Those are Oct. 15 at Purdue, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota, Nov. 12 at Michigan and Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin.

Nebraska will have at least three night games – something that’s been somewhat rare under coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers have had nine night kickoffs while the other 35 have started at 3 p.m. central or earlier.​

