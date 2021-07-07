Nebraska announces Memorial Stadium will be full capacity this fall

The Huskers are prepared to welcome football fans back in full capacity this fall.

Nebraska announced in a tweet Wednesday that Memorial Stadium would officially be at 100% capacity for the 2021 season.

NU's first home game of the season will be against Fordham on Sept. 4.

The Huskers' last home game at full capacity was a 27-24 loss to Iowa on Nov. 29, 2019. Nebraska's sellout streak was put on pause during the 2020 season.

Capacity at all Big Ten stadiums during the pandemic-altered 2020 season was limited to only family and close friends of the team. Nebraska wasn't able to have fans for any sporting event until this past March, when the Big Ten changed its rules to allow local health departments to determine capacity restrictions.

Allowing fans for football games should provide a significant financial boost for the NU athletic department. Former Athletic Director Bill Moos said previously that Nebraska would finish roughly $37 million in the red for the fiscal year that ended in June. NU made a record $13 million profit in fiscal year 2019-20.