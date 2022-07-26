Nebraska announces two football mini ticket plans

Nebraska announced two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season on Tuesday.
The first plan, the “OU + 2 Mini Plan,” includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s nonconference games — North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.
The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma, and two tickets to Nebraska's matchups against North Dakota and Georgia Southern.
Nebraska is also offering a “Big Ten Mini Plan” with tickets to each of the four conference games in Lincoln. The $200 package includes one ticket to each of the games.
The ticket plans as well as single-game tickets — except Oklahoma — are available now at Huskers.com/tickets.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!