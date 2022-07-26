Nebraska announces two football mini ticket plans

Nebraska announced two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The first plan, the “OU + 2 Mini Plan,” includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s nonconference games — North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.

The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma, and two tickets to Nebraska's matchups against North Dakota and Georgia Southern.

Nebraska is also offering a “Big Ten Mini Plan” with tickets to each of the four conference games in Lincoln. The $200 package includes one ticket to each of the games.