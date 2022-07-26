 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska announces two football mini ticket plans

Nebraska announced two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The first plan, the “OU + 2 Mini Plan,” includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s nonconference games — North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.

The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma, and two tickets to Nebraska's matchups against North Dakota and Georgia Southern.

Nebraska is also offering a “Big Ten Mini Plan” with tickets to each of the four conference games in Lincoln. The $200 package includes one ticket to each of the games.

The ticket plans as well as single-game tickets — except Oklahoma — are available now at Huskers.com/tickets.

