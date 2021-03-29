Nebraska assistant Mike Dawson will take over special teams coordinating

LINCOLN — Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson will coordinate special teams for Nebraska this year, coach Scott Frost announced Monday.

Dawson previously coordinated special teams for Boston College for three seasons from 2009-11.

He replaces analyst Jonathan Rutledge, who was fired after one season in the role. Analysts, unlike full-time position coaches, are restricted from doing on-field coaching. Rutledge replaced Jovan Dewitt, who was NU’s special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

“Excited for much-needed progress there,” Frost said Monday as the Huskers kick off spring camp.

Dawson will handle at least four of the special teams units — kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return. Offensive line coach Greg Austin and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti will handle field goal/extra points and field goal/extra point block.

Frost noted that Bill Busch, a new defensive analyst who most recently was an assistant at LSU, may also help with special teams.

The Huskers have struggled in special teams for the last two seasons, particularly in returning kickoffs and with allowing long kickoff and punt returns. ESPN rated Nebraska 115th nationally in special teams efficiency last season.