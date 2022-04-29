Nebraska awaits a decision from TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis

As the NFL draft wraps up Saturday, Nebraska hopes it will be landing one of the best free agents available in college football.

TCU transfer and defensive lineman Ochaun (OH-shawn) Mathis is set to announce his destination for the 2022 season at 3 p.m. in a two-team race between the Huskers and Texas. The pass-rushing extraordinaire has two years of eligibility left after a pair of second-team All-Big 12 campaigns and a career that included 30½ tackles for loss (15½ sacks) and 134 total stops through 38 games.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Mathis released a 12-minute documentary this week detailing his journey from an undersized and overlooked youth defender to perhaps the most accomplished college player in the portal right now. Looking for that next “stepping stone,” he said, is important for his family — his mother and three siblings — and himself.

“Hopefully we can find a new spot for me to be at where I can ball and be one of the next legendary defensive ends to come out of whatever school I go to,” Mathis said on his video.

Familiarity and proximity appear to favor Texas. Mathis starred at Manor High —a 15-minute drive from the UT campus. It also has on staff former TCU coach Gary Patterson, who has been a key part in the edge rusher’s recruitment. Mathis visited the school multiple times in recent months.

Nebraska, though, rolled out the red carpet for Mathis on his official visit during the spring game and will be a leader on the NIL front. It also has as much playing time to offer as anyone with one D-lineman on the roster who has started a college game.

“It’s no secret our numbers are way down on the D-line,” coach Scott Frost said on his radio show this week. “I really like what we have in the development of some of the young guys and the return of a couple veterans. But that’s probably an area that we’ll be looking for a little bit of help. If we find it, great. If we don’t, we like what we have.”

Nebraska will continue to seek additional D-line support regardless of what Mathis decides.

Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew visited campus last weekend and Florida transfer Lamar Goods intends to do the same next month. Other names may emerge after the Sunday deadline for players to be in the portal and be eligible to compete elsewhere next season.

Mathis has been in the portal for more than three months, trimming his initial five finalists to two. The number is about to become one.

“I’ve been thinking about it; I’ve been thinking about so much,” Mathis said. “I’ve had many people in my ear telling me this, telling me that, telling me this. I’m like, ‘I can’t really tell you as much as I want to, what school I’m going to choose.’ But it comes down to my decision.”​

