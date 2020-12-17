Nebraska basketball tops 100 in win over Doane

LINCOLN — The basket looked as big as Huron. Maybe bigger. Superior!

Trevor Lakes had just checked into the game when he caught the crosscourt pass from Dalano Banton, rose and fired his first 3-pointer as a Husker. Splash.

Ninety seconds later, Lakes did it again. Two minutes after that, again.

The 6-foot-7 senior sharpshooter from Division II University of Indianapolis, making his Husker debut following the NCAA’s decision to grant transfers immediate eligibility, wasted no time getting his feet wet in the Huskers’ 110-64 victory over Doane University.

Banton had a triple double with 13 minutes left. Nebraska was plus-44 in Trey McGowens’ 21 minutes on the floor. Teddy Allen led NU with 16 points in 18 minutes. It was a feel-good night all around.

But this one might be best remembered for the new guys. Lakes, who made 4 of 5 from long range, gave Nebraska’s stop-and-start offense a welcome jolt. And Eduardo Andre, who missed the season’s first six games to meet COVID protocols, contributed nine points and four rebounds.

Nebraska begins Big Ten play Tuesday at Wednesday.