Nebraska-Buffalo: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's victory over Buffalo.
* * *
Three things we learned
1. Adrian Martinez is indispensable for this team.
The running backs couldn’t find any momentum until the second half, so Nebraska’s fourth-year quarterback provided a spark. He turned a pair of would-be sacks into a 71-yard run and a 27-yard completion, the former sparking Nebraska’s first score. He finished the game with 408 total yards of offense and two touchdown passes on 20 attempts. After a rough debut at Illinois, Martinez should be heading to Oklahoma, then into Big Ten play, with some needed self-confidence.
2. Big plays are back.
Nebraska notably struggled to create big plays last year with just four pass plays of 30 yards or more. NU already has nine of those in 2021. Martinez ripped off a long run, his second of over 70 yards this season and only the second in his career. He also completed a pair of 68-yard touchdown passes to Samori Touré. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers got in on the fun, unleashing a 54-yarder to tight end Chris Hickman on the final drive. The Huskers topped 500 yards of total offense and only scored 28 points, which could have been a lot more if not for three missed field goals and failures to convert on a couple extended drives. The performance was especially impressive considering second- and third-leading receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning missed the game with injuries.
3. The Blackshirts are up to the challenge.
Nebraska’s defense impressed for a third game in a row, holding Buffalo’s powerful run game to 135 yards, almost scoring on a takeaway, and not allowing a single touchdown. Despite compiling 19 first downs and 359 total yards, the Bulls failed to advance beyond Nebraska’s 19-yard line.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Why can’t the Blackshirts convert pressure into sacks?
Don’t get it twisted, Nebraska’s front seven repeatedly put pressure on Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease and made an impact. Still, what happened to the team that recorded three sacks at Illinois? The Huskers had six tackles for loss, several being instrumental to ending drives or building momentum, but sacks can be game-altering and are necessary for slowing dominant offenses, which Nebraska hasn’t played yet.
2. Is Chris Hickman the next good Husker tight end?
The Omaha Burke grad who chose Nebraska over offers from LSU and Oregon was used sparingly in his first two years with the program, but the redshirt freshman just logged the most receiving yards (90) by a Husker tight end since Tyler Hoppes in 2017. The converted receiver showed his speed on a 54-yard deep connection with Smothers. Starter Austin Allen is two years ahead of Hickman in eligibility and could pursue an NFL career after this season, and injured backup Travis Vokolek is in his fifth year of college. Husker fans may be seeing a lot more of Hickman soon.
3. Can the running backs carry over any consistency and complement Martinez?
Markese Stepp appeared headed toward top-back status after he eclipsed 100 rush yards last week, and he started the game out with the first carries. But he totaled just 17 yards on nine carries. Sevion Morrison, the team’s shiftiest back, failed to break free, tallying 24 yards on eight carries. True freshman Gabe Ervin finally broke out after an uninspiring start, converting two short touchdown runs and recording three double-digit gains on first downs in the second half, ending with 56 yards on 10 carries. This back-and-forth could turn into a season-long saga to find a lead back.