Nebraska-Buffalo: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned

The running backs couldn’t find any momentum until the second half, so Nebraska’s fourth-year quarterback provided a spark. He turned a pair of would-be sacks into a 71-yard run and a 27-yard completion, the former sparking Nebraska’s first score. He finished the game with 408 total yards of offense and two touchdown passes on 20 attempts. After a rough debut at Illinois, Martinez should be heading to Oklahoma, then into Big Ten play, with some needed self-confidence.

Nebraska notably struggled to create big plays last year with just four pass plays of 30 yards or more. NU already has nine of those in 2021. Martinez ripped off a long run, his second of over 70 yards this season and only the second in his career. He also completed a pair of 68-yard touchdown passes to Samori Touré. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers got in on the fun, unleashing a 54-yarder to tight end Chris Hickman on the final drive. The Huskers topped 500 yards of total offense and only scored 28 points, which could have been a lot more if not for three missed field goals and failures to convert on a couple extended drives. The performance was especially impressive considering second- and third-leading receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning missed the game with injuries.