Nebraska center Cam Jurgens declares for NFL draft

“When you think that he’s tapped all of his potential, he just takes it up a notch,” former O-line coach Greg Austin said in late summer. “Just on a daily basis I see what the kid can do. He’s kind of a freak of nature.”

Jurgens was committed to Nebraska for more than two years as a four-star tight end at Beatrice before newly-hired coach Scott Frost and his staff kept him in the fold for the 2018 class. He moved to the line as a true freshman, prompting Frost at one point in practice to famously liken Jurgen’s potential to “the second coming of Dave Rimington” in a reference to one of college football’s legendary centers.

The converted lineman received heavy public criticism for persistently erratic snaps early in his career, culminating in a brief benching at Iowa in 2020. He largely worked past those issues after that and became an uncommon bright spot on a struggling line this year. His “Beef Jurgy” brand became a symbol of personal toughness and a reminder that he had finally found comfort in his role.