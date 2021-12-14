Nebraska center Cam Jurgens declares for NFL draft

Nebraska’s veteran starting center is moving on to the NFL.
Cam Jurgens announced on Twitter Tuesday he will forego his final two seasons of college eligibility and turn his attention to the professional ranks. The Beatrice native ends his Husker career having made 18 consecutive starts at center and 31 at the position overall after switching from tight end in 2018.
"Playing for Nebraska is the greatest honor I have ever received," Jurgens said in his post. "... Husker Nation you will always be in my heart and this will always be my home. I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my life."
What Nebraska does at the middle of its offensive line in 2022 likely won’t begin to sort itself out until spring workouts begin. Trent Hixson was No. 2 on the depth chart all fall but has yet to declare if he will return for a sixth collegiate season. Junior Nouri Nouili and fourth-year sophomore Ethan Piper also did some snapping, though each started games at left guard this fall.
Jurgens was the resident veteran up front this season surrounded by younger or less experienced fellow blockers. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches following an offseason in which he tested among the top six on Nebraska’s entire roster in various performance and strength index measurables. Perhaps most impressive was a top-10 vertical jump on the team at 34.5 inches.
“When you think that he’s tapped all of his potential, he just takes it up a notch,” former O-line coach Greg Austin said in late summer. “Just on a daily basis I see what the kid can do. He’s kind of a freak of nature.”
Jurgens was committed to Nebraska for more than two years as a four-star tight end at Beatrice before newly-hired coach Scott Frost and his staff kept him in the fold for the 2018 class. He moved to the line as a true freshman, prompting Frost at one point in practice to famously liken Jurgen’s potential to “the second coming of Dave Rimington” in a reference to one of college football’s legendary centers.
The converted lineman received heavy public criticism for persistently erratic snaps early in his career, culminating in a brief benching at Iowa in 2020. He largely worked past those issues after that and became an uncommon bright spot on a struggling line this year. His “Beef Jurgy” brand became a symbol of personal toughness and a reminder that he had finally found comfort in his role.
“I'm kind of a lead-by-example guy," Jurgens said in the fall. “The more I can do the right thing and show them what’s the right way to do it, they see that and can follow. Also, if I see them stepping out of line, the older guys step in and say, ‘This is how you do things around here.’”
Added Piper in August: “Cam is a person that comes to practice every day and demands everyone to be perfect. If you screw up, he’ll let you know. Those are the guys that we need in the offensive line room.”
Nebraska — which is still searching for a new O-line coach — must replace two starters up front for next season in Jurgens and right guard Matt Sichterman.
Forever a Husker 🌽 #2022NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/KuvIDRO0Nn— Cameron Jurgens (@CameronJurgens) December 15, 2021
402-444-1201,