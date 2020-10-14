 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska center Cam Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy watch list
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy watch list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cam Jurgens

Nebraska sophomore Cam Jurgens was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. 

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska sophomore Cam Jurgens, who started all 12 games at center for Nebraska last season, was named Wednesday to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Named for former Husker Dave Rimington, the award is presented annually to the nation's top center.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Jurgens began his career at tight end before shifting to center in 2018. Jurgens helped NU rank third in the Big Ten in rushing offense and fifth in total offense last season.

The watch list also includes Ohio senior Brett Kitrell, an Ashland-Greenwood graduate.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert