Nebraska center Cam Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Nebraska sophomore Cam Jurgens, who started all 12 games at center for Nebraska last season, was named Wednesday to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Named for former Husker Dave Rimington, the award is presented annually to the nation's top center.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Jurgens began his career at tight end before shifting to center in 2018. Jurgens helped NU rank third in the Big Ten in rushing offense and fifth in total offense last season.

The watch list also includes Ohio senior Brett Kitrell, an Ashland-Greenwood graduate.

