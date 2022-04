Nebraska center Cam Jurgens selected by Philadelphia Eagles in NFL draft

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens on Friday was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Jurgens, a Beatrice native who started three seasons for the Huskers, shot up draft boards with impressive workouts and strong film from his senior year at NU, when he was named third-team All-Big Ten by league coaches.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder becomes the first former Nebraska center to be drafted since Richie Incognito in 2005. Josh Sewell was drafted as a Husker center in 2004.

One of the quicker and more athletic offensive linemen in the NFL draft, Jurgens started his career at NU as a tight end before Husker coach Scott Frost decided to move Jurgens to center. While the switch came with hiccups — Jurgens was an inconsistent snapper in 2019 and 2020 — Jurgens consistently graded as one of NU's best linemen over the last two seasons.

The Huskers have now had three linemen drafted in the last two draft cycles. Brenden Jaimes (fifth round) and Matt Farniok (seventh round) were selected in the 2021 draft.

