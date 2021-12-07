Nebraska ‘close’ to adding Mark Whipple, Donovan Raiola to coaching staff

The longtime coach has been near the top of NU’s list, especially among stakeholders who want a seasoned veteran who can take over play-calling duties while Scott Frost — who has called Nebraska’s plays since arriving in 2018 — moves to more of a CEO role.

Frost pointed to experience as a necessary component of the offensive coordinator job.

“If I'm going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody that's done it and that I can trust to put our heads together and put the best of what they do with the best of what we do and let him run with it,” Frost said in mid-November, adding he wants "fresh ideas" too.

Whipple has plenty of those.

Pitt averaged 503 yards and 43 points this season, compiling an 11-2 record. Pickett, the senior quarterback, had a spectacular season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. Pickett is in his fourth year as a full-time starter, and his third under Whipple, who has a quick wit and preference for trying to keep the sport in perspective.