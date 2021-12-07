Nebraska ‘close’ to adding Mark Whipple, Donovan Raiola to coaching staff

LINCOLN — Ten days into its search for a new offensive staff, Nebraska football is ‘close’ to landing two more coaches, including an offensive coordinator, two sources relayed to The World-Herald Tuesday evening. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday for both jobs.
The key coordinator hire appears to be Pittsburgh’s Mark Whipple, the playcaller and quarterbacks coach who abruptly resigned from his position Tuesday. The 64-year-old just completed his third year with the Panthers, which won the ACC championship Saturday night. Whipple’s QB protégé, Kenny Pickett, is a Heisman Trophy finalist. As Whipple takes the quarterbacks, NU appears set to give the offensive line job to Chicago Bears assistant line coach Donovan Raiola, the younger brother of Husker All-American center Dominic Raiola.
Raiola, currently coaching with Bears, interviewed Friday for the Husker job. Whipple, meanwhile, chatted Sunday with Nebraska about the open OC position, according to a source.
On Tuesday, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced Whipple’s abrupt resignation.
“He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country,” Narduzzi said of Whipple, whose salary was $476,450 in 2021. “His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed.”
The longtime coach has been near the top of NU’s list, especially among stakeholders who want a seasoned veteran who can take over play-calling duties while Scott Frost — who has called Nebraska’s plays since arriving in 2018 — moves to more of a CEO role.
Frost pointed to experience as a necessary component of the offensive coordinator job.
“If I'm going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody that's done it and that I can trust to put our heads together and put the best of what they do with the best of what we do and let him run with it,” Frost said in mid-November, adding he wants "fresh ideas" too.
Whipple has plenty of those.
Pitt averaged 503 yards and 43 points this season, compiling an 11-2 record. Pickett, the senior quarterback, had a spectacular season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. Pickett is in his fourth year as a full-time starter, and his third under Whipple, who has a quick wit and preference for trying to keep the sport in perspective.
“It‘s a joy when those guys come in at night and during the day,” Whipple told reporters in mid-October. “You get attached to the guys that way. You try to make it fun. It’s still a game. There has to be a balance. It can’t be all grind.”
Whipple’s career has been a grind though.
He was a starting quarterback and shortstop at Brown University in the late 1970s, and was a teammate of current Husker football staffer Ron Brown.
Whipple then started his coaching career at Division III St. Lawrence. His second head coaching job was at his alma mater, Brown, from 1994-97. In 1994, his inside linebackers coach was former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Aside from a one-year stint in the USFL with the Arizona Wranglers, Whipple has worked almost exclusively in the Rust Belt and the Northeast, including 11 seasons as Massachusetts’ head coach in two different stints, 1998-2003 and 2014-2018.
He won a Division I-AA national title in 1998, when the No. 12 Minutemen rattled off four straight wins for the crown. UMass made the playoffs two more times in Whipple’s tenure. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004 as quarterbacks coach for Ben Roethlisberger, who won a Super Bowl in 2005. After Steelers head coach Bill Cowher retired in 2006, Whipple moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, the Miami Hurricanes in 2009-10, the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, then back to UMass as head coach from 2014-18. He's been on the staff at Pitt for the last three seasons.
With few exceptions, Whipple has plied this trade east of the Ohio River. As he heads to the westernmost outpost of the Big Ten, he takes over an offense with significant questions at quarterback — four-year starter Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal — for an embattled head coach entering a must-win fifth season. Whipple’s sheer experience — he has been a head coach for 21 years at three different schools — would allow Frost to become the CEO that Athletic Director Trev Alberts believes Frost must become to fully unlock NU’s potential.
Donovan Raiola has worked with the Bears since 2018. Prior to that role, he served as offensive line coach at Division III Aurora (Ill.) University in 2017 and as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2015-16. Donovan also has plenty of Big Ten seasoning. He started 39 games and served as team captain for Wisconsin in its final seasons with Barry Alvarez as coach. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention at center in 2003, 2004 and 2005. His brother, Dominic, was a consensus All-American in 2000, when he won the Rimington Trophy.
Whipple and Raiola, if hired, would become Frost's second and third offseason coaching hires, following former Nebraska quarterback and LSU assistant Mickey Joseph, who will coach wide receivers and hold the titles of passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
One open spot would remain. Frost could apportion that to a running backs coach, or find a special teams coordinator who either works in a dedicated role for special teams or balances his work between a position and special teams, much as outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson did in 2021. According to a source, NU has two key prospects in Virginia’s Ricky Brumfield and current NU defensive analyst Bill Busch, who consulted on special teams this year in an off-the-field role.
