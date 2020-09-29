Nebraska coaches expect production from JoJo Domann 'all of the time'

Making plays hasn’t been a problem for JoJo Domann.
The highlight film confirms that Nebraska’s lone senior outside linebacker has been productive. He was the guy who strip-sacked Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins two years ago. He was among the team leaders last season in most defensive categories including tackles (52), stops for loss (11), pass breakups (6), forced fumbles (2) and sacks (2.5).
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder said his next step is consistency.
“No mental errors,” Domann said. “Just making those big-time plays for our team, for my brothers. … I’m ready for that challenge.”
The defender blamed himself last November for NU’s 31-27 loss at Purdue in which the Boilermakers went ahead late on a reverse pitch to a receiver that went for a touchdown. Consumed by a zeal to make the stop, Domann tackled the decoy running back that day instead of staying home and making sure no one ran outside of him.
“I didn’t do my job,” Domann said at the time.
Despite a rollercoaster offseason, the senior said new outside ‘backers coach Mike Dawson has made an impact on him by helping identify what mistakes are mental and which ones are physical.
Dawson, who spent last year coaching outside linebackers for the NFL’s New York Giants, said Domann’s frame allows him to function as a defensive back in nickel packages while also being strong enough to be an inside linebacker. The coach said Domann is embracing the higher standard that he can’t have bad snaps or stretches during games.
Focused, energized, assignment-driven football must be the name of the game.
“He’s a guy that can flash and break plays,” Dawson said. “We have talked with him a bunch of times where we’ve got to get to the point where he’s the bell cow for our group as our senior that’s going to be the guy we’re going to expect production from all of the time.”
