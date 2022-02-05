Nebraska coaches want more than 'flashes of brilliance' from Huskers' wide receiver trio

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska’s passing offense got tricked on Halloween, its top two returning receivers gave Husker fans a treat on the game’s first touchdown drive.
Omar Manning and Zavier Betts did so by operating on the same side of the field against Purdue.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts flanked out wide, near the numbers on the field. The 6-4, 225-pound Manning worked in the slot, near or on the hash mark. On a third-and-11 near midfield, Manning, running an over route, cleared out space for Betts in the middle so he could catch and run for 30 yards. A few plays later inside the Purdue 20, Betts ran off his man as Manning caught a quick out in the flat, put on the brakes so his defender blew by, and bolted in for a touchdown.
One drive provided a glimpse into what happens when two high-level talents, locked into a gameplan, work with each other. Manning, with four catches for 75 yards, would go on to have one of his best games. Betts didn’t make another catch. Oliver Martin, NU’s third leading returning receiver, played a handful snaps as then-quarterback Adrian Martinez threw four interceptions.
Betts. Manning. Martin. Three four-star recruits out of high school, all with a few rough patches in their journey.
“We want to see consistency,” coach Scott Frost said when asked about the trio, who combined for 56 catches and 836 yards with three touchdowns — or roughly the season the now-departed Samori Touré had by himself.
“Those guys all had flashes of brilliance last year at certain times. And at other times, it wasn’t what we expected.”
Betts, who has averaged 15 yards per touch over two seasons, has his game reps fluctuate depending on health, practice habits or whether former receivers coach Matt Lubick felt comfortable playing the Bellevue West graduate.
Manning, the No. 1 junior college receiver in the 2020 class, missed almost that entire season due what he later called “personal issues.” By the end of 2021, he was NU’s second-most reliable receiver on longer routes, but remained a work in progress catching some of the quick routes built into Frost’s system.
Martin started the year with a bang — six grabs for 103 yards and a score at Illinois — before missing the next month with an undisclosed injury. While he served as NU’s fair-catch specialist on punt returns, he didn’t log a catch in the last three games and, in one case, Frost indicated Martin didn’t fight hard enough for a ball at Wisconsin that was intercepted.
Still, at full health and total engagement, it’s the foundation on which new receivers coach Mickey Joseph can build. In his introductory chat with NU media, Joseph referenced the trio as “older kids that have played a good amount of snaps” before noting some of the other freshman and sophomore scholarship receivers, five in all, who combined for four catches last season.
“I’m going to push them to a level that they’ve never seen before,” Joseph said. He’ll polish their fundamentals, he said, and “over-communicate” with them so there’s little doubt what he means.
Joseph has another motivational tool: All the receivers he brought in to compete with them. Five in all, including LSU transfer Trey Palmer and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.
Of the three freshman signees, NU coaches already think late addition Janiran Bonner is a “Day 1” player, similarly sized to Betts, who can take the top off of defenses and run detailed routes befitting of older receivers.
That’s been said of other signees in recent years. But only Wan’Dale Robinson — who transferred in 2021 to Kentucky, had a big season there and played Saturday in the Senior Bowl — panned out as advertised.
He, along with Betts and Manning, are the only three Husker recruits under Frost to catch 20 passes. Others were either holdovers like Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman or Touré, the Montana graduate transfer who caught two touchdown passes in the Shrine Bowl.
Not that the top pass-catchers have to be traditional recruits.
Martin is on third school — Michigan and Iowa were his first two. Palmer caught 30 passes at LSU last season, but chose to follow Joseph to Lincoln. Garcia-Castaneda, like Touré, accepted the call-up from independent NMSU to NU.
Frost called the newcomers “guys on the heels” of Betts, Manning and Martin. The guys who will go if NU’s talented, experienced trio can’t do things right.
Nebraska’s hope is they will do things right. That Joseph is a catalyst for competition, that Palmer hits the ground running, that at least one or two of the freshmen make contributions in Ireland against Northwestern.
In recent weeks, Frost and coaches have been able to survey workouts inside Hawks Center. Just players in compression shorts. But Frost sees the speed and talent. He’s seen it before — and touted it before.
“We’ve got some guys that can move,” Frost said. “Some of the guys that have been here and some of the guys that are new. We should be able to field a bunch of guys that we feel comfortable being on the field.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH