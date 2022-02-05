Nebraska coaches want more than 'flashes of brilliance' from Huskers' wide receiver trio

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska’s passing offense got tricked on Halloween, its top two returning receivers gave Husker fans a treat on the game’s first touchdown drive.

Omar Manning and Zavier Betts did so by operating on the same side of the field against Purdue.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts flanked out wide, near the numbers on the field. The 6-4, 225-pound Manning worked in the slot, near or on the hash mark. On a third-and-11 near midfield, Manning, running an over route, cleared out space for Betts in the middle so he could catch and run for 30 yards. A few plays later inside the Purdue 20, Betts ran off his man as Manning caught a quick out in the flat, put on the brakes so his defender blew by, and bolted in for a touchdown.

One drive provided a glimpse into what happens when two high-level talents, locked into a gameplan, work with each other. Manning, with four catches for 75 yards, would go on to have one of his best games. Betts didn’t make another catch. Oliver Martin, NU’s third leading returning receiver, played a handful snaps as then-quarterback Adrian Martinez threw four interceptions.

Betts. Manning. Martin. Three four-star recruits out of high school, all with a few rough patches in their journey.