Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark likely out for season with shoulder injury

Nebraska’s depth in the secondary will take a hit following an injury to sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark that is likely to end his season before it begins.

Clark, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore from Orlando, recently hurt his shoulder in a pre-practice exercise that was “not even that violent a drill,” NU coach Scott Frost said Friday. It will “probably” keep him out through the Huskers’ abbreviated nine-game season.

Clark appeared in every contest last year as a redshirt freshman and started at cornerback against Purdue. He finished with 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Coaches in the spring anticipated Clark would battle fellow sophomore Quinton Newsome for the starting corner job vacated by Lamar Jackson. Frost said Newsome — who suffered an injury during the summer — has been cleared to return and has a good chance to play.

