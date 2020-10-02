Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark likely out for season with shoulder injury

Nebraska’s depth in the secondary will take a hit following an injury to sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark that is likely to end his season before it begins.
Clark, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore from Orlando, recently hurt his shoulder in a pre-practice exercise that was “not even that violent a drill,” NU coach Scott Frost said Friday. It will “probably” keep him out through the Huskers’ abbreviated nine-game season.
Clark appeared in every contest last year as a redshirt freshman and started at cornerback against Purdue. He finished with 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Coaches in the spring anticipated Clark would battle fellow sophomore Quinton Newsome for the starting corner job vacated by Lamar Jackson. Frost said Newsome — who suffered an injury during the summer — has been cleared to return and has a good chance to play.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher cross trains his players at safety and cornerback in order to maximize flexibility across the back of the defense. NU would like to start seniors Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke at safety, freeing senior Dicaprio Bootle to man one corner spot and junior Cam Taylor-Britt to roam at corner or in nickel packages. Nebraska added touted junior-college corner Nadab Joseph over the summer and also has freshmen Ronald Delancy and Tamon Lynum with experience on the edge.
“There’s a lot of young guys doing a lot of good things,” Frost said. “Some guys playing well right now. So I got a lot of confidence in the guys we have.”
Frost said Clark was having “a really good offseason” and would have been a contributor in the weeks ahead. NU is also waiting to hear word on a few more players with injuries but the team is “pretty healthy” overall.
“We certainly can’t handle a lot of injuries at a few positions, (corner) being one of them,” Frost said. “But our team will rally.”
