Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt selected by Cincinnati Bengals in NFL draft

LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Friday was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round with the No. 60 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder becomes the first NU defensive back drafted since Nathan Gerry was picked in the fifth round in 2017. Taylor-Britt is the first Husker corner selected since Stanley Jean-Baptiste went in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Though Taylor-Britt is likely to play corner at the pro level, he told reporters in March he's willing to play anywhere in the back end.

“Versatility, honestly — that I can play all three levels of nickel, safety and corner,” Taylor-Britt said in March when asked what NFL teams like about his game. “Depending on their scheme, of course. And I’m not afraid to hit. Ball skills ... it’s a good problem to have, and we’ve got to figure it out soon.”

Taylor-Britt had a stellar senior year, finishing with 51 tackles, 11 pass breakups, one interception and a blocked kick. Over the last two seasons, Taylor-Britt covered some of the top receivers in the 2022 NFL draft, including Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, both of whom were selected in the first round on Thursday, Purdue's David Bell and Penn State's Jahan Dotson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.