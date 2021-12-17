Nebraska DB Malik Williams enters transfer portal

A Nebraska reserve defensive back is leaving the team after one season.

Malik Williams entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon and will look to catch on elsewhere next season. The Atlanta native didn’t appear in a game as a true freshman last fall.

Williams — who originally chose the Huskers over finalists Texas, Florida and Louisville — was teammates with running back and fellow 2021 signee Gabe Ervin out of powerhouse Buford High School.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder had worked within a Nebraska secondary that will replace three starters next season but has also added five defensive backs to the mix in portal transfer Tommi Hill, junior-college safety DeShon Singleton and prep prospects Jaeden Gould, Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin in recent days and weeks. They join eight other scholarship players with either sophomore or junior eligibility.