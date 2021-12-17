 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska DB Malik Williams enters transfer portal
0 comments
alert topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska DB Malik Williams enters transfer portal

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins recap a small but busy signing day for Nebraska football. The crew also gives their impressions after meeting the Huskers' new assistant coaches this week. As the transfer portal turns, they look at where Nebraska stands with a possible quarterback addition. They close the show with a look at a rumor laced week with Nebraska basketball.

A Nebraska reserve defensive back is leaving the team after one season.

Malik Williams

Malik Williams

Malik Williams entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon and will look to catch on elsewhere next season. The Atlanta native didn’t appear in a game as a true freshman last fall.

Williams — who originally chose the Huskers over finalists Texas, Florida and Louisville — was teammates with running back and fellow 2021 signee Gabe Ervin out of powerhouse Buford High School.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder had worked within a Nebraska secondary that will replace three starters next season but has also added five defensive backs to the mix in portal transfer Tommi Hill, junior-college safety DeShon Singleton and prep prospects Jaeden Gould, Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin in recent days and weeks. They join eight other scholarship players with either sophomore or junior eligibility.

With the addition of transfer receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State) on Friday along with the portal withdrawal of outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne, Nebraska has now gained and lost five players to the transfer market since November. Other departures since then are running backs Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott, four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez and reserve inside linebacker Jackson Hannah.