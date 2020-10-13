Nebraska debuts new alternate Blackshirts uniform in horror movie trailer

Nebraska's alternate Adidas uniform for this season — an "away" version of the Blackshirts look worn against Indiana last season — debuted Tuesday afternoon in a horror movie trailer released by Husker football.

The uniform features a white top with black numbers, black pants with no stripes, and a skull and crossbones "Blackshirts" logo on the shoulder pads. The helmet appears to be similar to the same helmet NU wore last season against the Hoosiers.

The uniforms are available Oct. 26. The video did not announce when NU might wear the look, although the Huskers play Oct. 24 at Ohio State and Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin at home.

Husker alternate uniforms through the years

