Nebraska debuts new alternate Blackshirts uniform in horror movie trailer

Nebraska's alternate Adidas uniform for this season — an "away" version of the Blackshirts look worn against Indiana last season — debuted Tuesday afternoon in a horror movie trailer released by Husker football.
The uniform features a white top with black numbers, black pants with no stripes, and a skull and crossbones "Blackshirts" logo on the shoulder pads. The helmet appears to be similar to the same helmet NU wore last season against the Hoosiers.
Support Local Journalism
The uniforms are available Oct. 26. The video did not announce when NU might wear the look, although the Huskers play Oct. 24 at Ohio State and Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin at home.
The Legend of the Blackshirts ☠️— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 13, 2020
Available in stores 10/26 🎈
Worn by the Huskers in ‘20 ???
Stay Tuned…#TeamAdidas x @AdidasFBallUS pic.twitter.com/nD6rutO4fd
Husker alternate uniforms through the years
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.