Nebraska defense holds its own during scrimmage — even as position battles continue

LINCOLN — Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU.

It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking.

“A lot of people there,” Mathis said. “It was a lot more intense than I am used to.”

The consensus among Nebraska defenders and coaches, though, was that they more than held their own in the live setting. Tackling was sound among the top unit, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. The group missed on a couple chances to strip the football but also snagged multiple interceptions. One came from reserve defensive back Kaine Williams and went for a pick-six score.

“You have to be an opportunistic defense,” Chinander said. “You have to run to the football. Right now our guys are really running to the ball. And when those balls get tipped up in the air ... we’re getting a lot of those right now. It’s lucky, but it’s not lucky because they’re running to the ball. When you run to the ball, good stuff happens.”

Most position battles weren’t settled Saturday, Chinander said. NU rotated at least three safeties, three corners, and three inside linebackers. Same at nickel, where the coach said it’s becoming clearer that Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright and Chris Kolarevic are all proving they deserve playing time this season in some capacity.

“I think a couple guys at every position cleared their way,” Chinander said. “But there’s still a lot of fight, still a lot of camp left.”

Pass rush continues to be a strength, Chinander said. Mathis had a “really good scrimmage” while Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler continued to draw praise as edge players too.

Defenders also praised many of their counterparts. D-lineman Colton Feist quickly singled out LSU transfer and receiver Trey Palmer as someone who continued his playmaking ways. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich pointed to the running backs as a group.

“They’re just hitting gaps really hard downhill,” Henrich said.

There’s still work to do. Chinander said he’d like to see more separation between who the second unit will be behind those trending to be starters. Situational installs are still coming, especially red-zone packages and third-down looks. Communication — both pre-snap and post-snap — remains an ongoing emphasis.

The good news, the coach said, is the Huskers have so far stayed healthy and staved off fall-camp malaise that can sometimes creep up three weeks in.