FOOTBALL

Nebraska defensive back AJ Collins enters transfer portal

Nebraska defensive back and Omaha Creighton Prep grad AJ Collins has entered the transfer portal.

Collins announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"Bittersweet! I have officially entered the transfer portal. I am grateful for all the opportunity afforded to me by the NU football program. I am extremely excited for the next chapter," he said in his post.

Collins did not play in a game during the 2021 season.

