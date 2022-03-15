Nebraska defensive back AJ Collins enters transfer portal

Nebraska defensive back and Omaha Creighton Prep grad AJ Collins has entered the transfer portal.
Collins announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday evening.
"Bittersweet! I have officially entered the transfer portal. I am grateful for all the opportunity afforded to me by the NU football program. I am extremely excited for the next chapter," he said in his post.
Collins did not play in a game during the 2021 season.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27
Where: Dublin, Ireland
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!