Nebraska defensive lineman Tate Wildeman leaves team

Another longtime Nebraska defensive lineman has left the football program, trimming a thin position group to eight scholarship players.

Deep reserve Tate Wildeman is no longer listed on the team’s online roster and a source confirmed the D-lineman will not enter the transfer portal but is simply done playing the sport. Wildeman graduated in December after four injury-peppered seasons and four career game appearances with the Huskers. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder leaves behind two years of eligibility.

Wildeman’s name almost never came up in the spring despite starting spots available across the line. He redshirted in 2018, made the travel roster once in 2019 and logged his lone tackle against Illinois in 2020. He played in two contests last season.

His departure by itself is a minor move in the nonstop transactional nature of modern college ball. But it folds into a startling pattern of attrition at D-line, which boasts just one current player with starting experience – Ty Robinson has seen 11 starts and 23 total games. The rest of the remaining group has appeared in 16 combined contests, almost all in late reserve roles.

Wildeman is the latest in a parade of D-linemen to leave with remaining eligibility after starter Damion Daniels (NFL draft), Deontre Thomas (left football), Jordon Riley (transferred to Oregon) and Casey Rogers (entered portal Wednesday). The position lost coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon in the offseason and NU replaced him by moving Mike Dawson from outside linebackers/special teams coordinator.

“I had hair before spring ball started,” Nebraska's D-line coach Mike Dawson joked after one spring practice, “and now it’s gone.”

Nebraska is actively pursuing options in the portal. It hosted TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis for the spring game and is welcoming Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew this weekend.

Big Red also has multiple young candidates who may have no choice but to fill in. Walk-on Colton Feist was a vocal leader during the spring along with Robinson. Underclassman nose tackles Nash Hutmacher (6-4, 325) and Jailen Weaver (6-8, 320) and ends Ru’Quan Buckley (6-5, 290), Marquis Black (6-3, 315) and Mosai Newsom (6-4, 285) are others on the roster. Meanwhile, 2022 signee Brodie Tagaloa is set to join the team this summer.

