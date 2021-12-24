Marcus Castro-Walker, the staff member who stood near Nebraska coach Scott Frost wearing sunglasses during games, has left for a new position at Florida, according to his Twitter profile.

Castro-Walker will serve as the Gators’ director of player engagement. He held a similar role at NU in 2021 but became better known as the guy who served as Frost’s sideline management consultant, reminding him to stay hydrated and keeping Frost from stepping too far onto the field.