Nebraska DL Casey Rogers enters the transfer portal

One of Nebraska’s presumed starters for next season on an already thin defensive line is leaving the team.

Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal Wednesday in a surprising hit to a line that was already shorthanded enough that it couldn’t split into two teams for the spring game earlier this month. He missed the spring with an injury and departs with two years of eligibility remaining after arriving as part of Nebraska’s 2018 class.

The defender who grew up in Syracuse, New York, returned from an injury midway through last season to finish with 17 tackles and half a sack in seven games as part of the D-line rotation. He appeared in 19 career games and logged 42 tackles including six for loss (1.5 sacks).

Nebraska already absorbed heavy attrition on the line in the offseason, losing senior Ben Stille along with others who still had eligibility in starter Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley.

“I had hair before spring ball started,” Nebraska D-line coach Mike Dawson joked after one spring practice, “and now it’s gone.”

Nebraska is down to nine scholarship linemen for the fall and they’ve combined for just 11 starts and 43 total makes – most in reserve roles. Ty Robinson is the only current lineman with significant experience, though the Huskers are also pursuing other options in the transfer portal. It hosted TCU transfer and accomplished pass rusher Ochaun Mathis during the spring game.

“It would take a load off some of the guys (to add someone),” Robinson said during the spring. “I can say that most of us have over 400 live reps in spring ball.”

