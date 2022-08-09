Nebraska DL Stephon Wynn shares lessons learned from living through Alabama's dynasty

LINCOLN – Even Ochaun Mathis, one of the country’s top-rated transfers who spent last winter being wooed and pitched by college programs, was impressed by Stephon Wynn’s credentials.

When Wynn, the former Alabama defensive lineman, committed to Nebraska in May, Mathis had the same thought as most Husker fans.

“He came from ‘Bama,” Mathis told the World-Herald. “We got a guy. We got a stud.”

With such pedigree comes a bevy of questions. Wynn said “everybody” on his new team wants to know what it’s like to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, what it’s like to win a national title. And the big one: What’s ‘the secret to Bama’s success?

“Consistency,” Wynn said when asked that question Monday. “If you come in and have a bad day, you’re gonna lose your job. So it’s about always being competitive, always trying to get better, never settle.”

Wynn learned that lesson the hard way during his four seasons in Tuscaloosa. Despite arriving on campus as a high-end 4-star recruit, Wynn appeared in just 12 games under Saban.

Why? Wynn says injuries played a role. His ankle, his knee, a torn labrum.

“Every camp I (participated in) there, I was hurt,” Wynn said. “That caused a lot of issues with my playing time.”

It also tested Wynn’s mettle. While waiting four seasons for limited opportunities, Wynn had to remind himself that he “wasn’t doing this (work) for nothing.” He summoned internal motivation from outworking his teammates. And he remembered the slogan his parents taught him growing up.

“If you can be more, do more,” Wynn said.

Wynn had to leave Tuscaloosa to explore his full potential. But he says his new opportunity at Nebraska has given him “new life,” and his fellow Huskers can tell.

Mathis sees the talent that hypnotized Saban on the recruiting trail. Despite standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 305 pounds, Wynn is “pretty fast” in Mathis’ estimation. Moves well laterally, too.

“He’s more explosive than you’d think.” Mathis said.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander sees Saban’s culture in Wynn’s technique – “you can tell he’s been coached well,” Chinander said. And Chinanderbelieves the competition for snaps between Wynn and Nash Hutmacher is one to monitor as fall camp progresses and Wynn learns more of the Huskers’ verbiage.

“Both those guys play with good technique,” Chinander said. “Both those guys are intelligent football players. That's going to be a good battle to watch once they're equals with knowledge and grasp of what's going on.”

Wynn, who just completed the first healthy offseason of his career, hopes to make 2022 the best season he’s ever played. And he hopes that the Huskers win more games than they have “for a long time.”

To achieve those ends, he’s leaning on the experience his teammates keep asking about. He learned patience (and hunger) from playing behind NFL standouts. He watched them push their bodies through exhaustion in high-leverage moments. And he understands the urgency required to earn the role they played.

No bad days. Never settle.