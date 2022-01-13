Nebraska expected to hire Bryan Applewhite as running backs coach

Rahmir Johnson led all rushers with 495 yards but had multiple injuries, including one against Ohio State that kept him out for losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. Gabe Ervin became NU’s first true freshman to start a season opener at Illinois, but he tore his ACL at Oklahoma. Jaquez Yant averaged 6.3 yards per carry but often landed in former position coach Ryan Held’s doghouse for conditioning and execution issues. Markese Stepp, a high-profile transfer from USC, peaked early in the season and tumbled down the depth chart. Stepp refuted reports that he was still nursing an injured foot and declined to elaborate in mid-November why he hadn’t played more.