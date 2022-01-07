 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska extends preferred walk-on offer to Bellevue West grad Nate Glantz
FOOTBALL

Bellevue West graduate Nate Glantz — who’s become one of the best junior college quarterbacks in the nation — said Friday he will take a hard look at Nebraska’s preferred walk-on offer.

The former Texas quarterback will play for the Huskers next season.

LINCOLN — Nate Glantz grew up going to Nebraska football games. His dad, Robert, played for the Huskers. Some of his friends — Zavier Betts and Brody Belt — play for the Huskers now.

So the Bellevue West graduate — who’s become one of the best junior college quarterbacks in the nation — said Friday he will take a hard look at Nebraska’s preferred walk-on offer, extended personally by NU coach Scott Frost.

“It’s a chance to compete for the starting spot right away,” said Glantz, who threw 41 touchdowns over the last two seasons for Reivers, leading the team to the junior college national title game in 2021. “My whole life I’ve been betting on myself. Coach Frost said he wants me in his program and I’m the type of guy he wants in the locker room.”

He’ll weigh NU against what Iowa State — which also extended an offer Friday — is willing to give him. Glantz has an official visit — and more phone calls — planned to Iowa State, which has an available “roster spot,” Glantz said, and potentially a scholarship. Florida International is a possibility, as well, Glantz said.

Glantz needs no such visit to Nebraska. He’s been around the program “since I was a baby.” NU had some interest in him when Glantz left Bellevue West, but he went to Iowa Western. Interest picked up in recent months, Glantz said, as Frost stayed in touch with Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier and new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple did a thorough evaluation of Glantz’s film.

“I’m from here, that’s definitely something that matters,” Glantz said. “I want to make a decision in the next week, visit Iowa State — see the coaches in person, see that campus, do my research — but I’m to be enrolled at a new school at the start of a semester.”

Should he pick NU, he’d join a crowded room that just added Texas transfer Casey Thompson on Friday and has three more other scholarship quarterbacks — plus walk-on Matt Masker — in Whipple’s room.

“I went to every home game for 16 years,” Glantz said of Nebraska. “I’m pretty familiar with that place.”