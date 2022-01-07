Nebraska extends preferred walk-on offer to Bellevue West grad Nate Glantz

LINCOLN — Nate Glantz grew up going to Nebraska football games. His dad, Robert, played for the Huskers. Some of his friends — Zavier Betts and Brody Belt — play for the Huskers now.

So the Bellevue West graduate — who’s become one of the best junior college quarterbacks in the nation — said Friday he will take a hard look at Nebraska’s preferred walk-on offer, extended personally by NU coach Scott Frost.

“It’s a chance to compete for the starting spot right away,” said Glantz, who threw 41 touchdowns over the last two seasons for Reivers, leading the team to the junior college national title game in 2021. “My whole life I’ve been betting on myself. Coach Frost said he wants me in his program and I’m the type of guy he wants in the locker room.”

He’ll weigh NU against what Iowa State — which also extended an offer Friday — is willing to give him. Glantz has an official visit — and more phone calls — planned to Iowa State, which has an available “roster spot,” Glantz said, and potentially a scholarship. Florida International is a possibility, as well, Glantz said.